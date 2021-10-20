Francis Joseph “Joe” Durocher

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization on Friday for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the United States for younger children. On Tuesday, the FDA's vaccine advisers voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced Friday he will not seek reelection next year, marking an end to a 12-year House career that was capped off by vocal criticism of former President Trump. In a video announcing his retirement at the end of his term in January 2023, Kinzinger recalled his...
ROME (AP) — Face to face at the Vatican, President Joe Biden held extended and highly personal talks with Pope Francis on Friday and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a “good Catholic” and should keep receiving Communion, although conservatives have called for him to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion rights.
The Albany County sheriff held a news conference one day after a misdemeanor complaint was filed charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with forcibly touching a woman. Cuomo, who resigned in August after several allegations were made against him, has repeatedly denied accusations of sexual harassment. According to the...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday admitted that his administration was "clumsy" in its handling of the deal that deprived France of billions in defense contracts. The comment came during of a closely watched meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in Rome, meant to repair fractured ties after a rift over an agreement to provide Australia with submarines,
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, say she doesn’t know where the live rounds found there came from, and blamed producers for unsafe working conditions. Gutierrez Reed was the armorer on the set...
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ recommendations to take on only light duties and not travel, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The decision comes days after the 95-year-old sovereign underwent medical tests and spent the night at...
The Biden administration is once again rescinding former President Trump ’s Remain in Mexico policy in an effort to battle a court ruling forcing the new administration to carry out the controversial policy often viewed as a roadblock to seeking asylum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) first moved in...
