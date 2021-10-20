Cocoa coalition sends reminder to EU to act tough on forthcoming legislation

Britain on Friday warned it may implement new checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threats of retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access to waters.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will hold brief face-to-face talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in Rome this weekend, vowed to defend UK interests in the dispute, but emphasised the historical strength of cross-Channel ties.
"We will do whatever is necessary to ensure UK interests," he told reporters on board his plane as he flew to the G20 summit in Rome, adding: "The ties that unite us, that bind us together are far stronger than the turbulence that currently exists in the relationship."
France is incensed that Britain and the self-governing islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which depend on London for defence and foreign affairs, have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters post-Brexit.
