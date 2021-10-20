CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Cocoa coalition sends reminder to EU to act tough on forthcoming legislation

By Anthony Myers contact
Confectionary News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth the forthcoming proposals for legislation – on corporate due diligence and on deforestation – can provide the basis for the transformation of the sector, benefiting producer countries and cocoa farmers, it said. A unique coalition of chocolate companies, NGOs, certification organisations and multistakeholder organisations has further outlined its...

www.confectionerynews.com

