Robert Kala Nakihei, Sr.

In the two seasons that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been on the air, Mary Cosby has shown signs of not being happy in her marriage with Robert Cosby Sr. A recent episode saw Mary reveal her worries for their son to move out because she isn't used to being around her husband without their son. Mary expressed disappointment when discussing her marriage. According to Mary, her marriage with Robert Sr. revolves solely around their son Robert Jr. If their son isn't around, Mary and Robert Sr. will be forced to face the reality of their awkward dynamic as a couple.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO