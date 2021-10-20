Atlantic Dune Osprey Backgrounds & Image Re-design Quiz

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIf you have a Canon 500mm f/4L IS II lens or a Canon EOS 7D Mark II sitting on a shelf and would like to get a good price for it — demand for both is up, please get in touch via e-mail. Your Favorite?. Which of today’s two...

I spent most of Saturday watching last weekend’s NFL games on Tivo, working on the new Used Gear listings below (and others), preparing and distributing e-mail #24 for the SONY a1 Info and Updates group, editing (picking my keepers) from the last two days of Fort DeSoto IPT 5000 or so images, and doing lots of image optimizations. Friday morning turned out to be the slowest of the four IPT mornings, but again we had many great chances with the shorebirds. Those included a spectacular action sequence as a Black-bellied Plover flew in and stole a large, just-captured lugworm from a Marbled Godwit that was not very happy about being unceremoniously relieved of his prized catch. Images soon.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to be inspired by LG, to a degree. The Galaxy S22 Ultra backplate leaked recently, suggesting the company will use a watedrop camera design on the back, and new concept images show us what the phone could look like. These Galaxy S22 Ultra concept...
This image was created on 4 January 2020 while scouting for the last San Diego IPT. While standing, I used the I used the Induro GIT304L Grand Series 3 Stealth Carbon Fiber tripod/Levered-clamp FlexShooter Pro-mounted Sony FE 600mm f/4 GM OSS lens, the Sony FE 1.4x teleconverter, and the the 61-MP monster, the Sony Alpha a7R IV Mirrorless Digital Camera Body. ISO 400. Exposure determined by Zebras with ISO on the rear dial: 1/1250 sec. at f/7.1 in Manual mode. aWB at 9:22am on a typically clear, sunny morning.
Today is Wednesday 27 October 2022. I woke early and drove toward town on SR 60 with a cardboard box, a heavy-duty plastic bag, and a shovel to pick up a road-killed raccoon that I had been seeing for several days. It was bigger than I had thought, and smelled a lot worse than I could have imagined. I headed back to ILE and placed the raccoon in the middle of the South Peninsula. A Crested Caracara has been flying around but has shown zero interest in the latest iteration of my road-Kill Cafe. It is 8:58am and I am sitting in my SUV working on today’s blog post. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day. This blog post took about two hours to prepare including the time spent on creating the YouTube video below.
Conditions on Thursday at Sebastian Inlet seemed perfect for fishing Osprey. Only the baitfish and the birds failed to show … The morning was poor at best, but the forecast strong winds boded well for the afternoon. But the wind died and the storm never materialized. So zero Ospreys from 2-4pm when I gave up … But for some really nice stuff on Wood Stork and Ruddy Turnstone, the whole day would have been a bust.
Canon will not allow the always-watching, always-shooting camera dream to die. Today they revealed a device called the Canon PowerShot PX, a camera that captures moments in your life without your input. This camera sits on a base on which it can rotate, and its head can move up and down, giving it a large area of potential coverage, so … Continue reading
Selling your used (or like-new) photo gear through the BAA Blog is a great idea. We charge only a 5% commission on items priced at $1,000 or more. One of the more popular used gear for sale sites charged a minimum of 20%. Plus assorted fees! Yikes. They went out of business. And e-Bay fees are now up to 13%. The minimum item price is $1000 (or less for a $50 flat-fee). If you are interested, please scroll down here to read the terms. Stuff that is priced fairly — I offer pricing advice only to those who agree to the terms — usually sells in no time flat. Over the past years, we have sold many hundreds of items. Do know that prices for used gear only go in one direction. Down. You can always see the current listings by clicking here or on the Used Photo Gear tab on the orange-yellow menu bar near the top of each blog post page.
The Museum of Science and Industry's new vice president and chief creative officer is coming back to Chicago from Florida. David Woody, most recently the senior creative director of Universal Creative and creative director of Universal's planned Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, is returning to the museum where he spent a decade as director of design from 2003 to 2013.
Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
Earlier this week, General Motors released a teaser video and images of the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 ahead of its official debut on October 21st. The shadowy teasers left quite a bit to the imagination, so we went ahead and brightened the images up a bit, revealing some of the updated truck’s design secrets.
Designer and automotive engineer spyros panopoulos unveils the world’s first ‘ultra car‘ dubbed chaos, that will make its official debut on november 1. ‘this vehicle is faster than ever before, innovative at all levels, with new technologies and innovative materials.’ according to the SP automotive company. expensive materials including titanium, carbon fiber, kevlar, inconel exhaust system, and zylon, were employed to form the machine. the car‘s monocoque is made of the last aforementioned material, which is the strongest man-made fiber, and its cross-sectional strength beats both steel and carbon fiber.
Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
It’s not a bad idea to every once in a while, go through your contact list and delete contacts you might no longer need. For example, you could have added someone to your contacts years ago for work or school purposes, but since that is no longer relevant, it might be fine to delete that.
