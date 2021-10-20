Atlantic Dune Osprey Backgrounds & Image Re-design Quiz

Designer and automotive engineer spyros panopoulos unveils the world’s first ‘ultra car‘ dubbed chaos, that will make its official debut on november 1. ‘this vehicle is faster than ever before, innovative at all levels, with new technologies and innovative materials.’ according to the SP automotive company. expensive materials including titanium, carbon fiber, kevlar, inconel exhaust system, and zylon, were employed to form the machine. the car‘s monocoque is made of the last aforementioned material, which is the strongest man-made fiber, and its cross-sectional strength beats both steel and carbon fiber.
