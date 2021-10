Emotions ran high Sunday afternoon in the Collins Center for the Arts as the full Bangor Symphony Orchestra performed together for the first time in nearly two years. It was a rousing program chosen and conducted by Lucas Richman that featured well-known and beloved pieces of music along with the world premiere of a fascinating new concerto for piano, strings and percussion by Venezuelan-born Reinaldo Moya. The composer converted the colors from the works of visual artist Carlos Cruz-Diez into musical notes for a riveting experience that engaged the ears, eyes, heart and soul.

BANGOR, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO