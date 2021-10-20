CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🎥Moran: Dems' IRS proposal threatens privacy, security of Kan. banks

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Tuesday spoke during a press conference on the Democrats' proposal to expand the scope of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),...

JC Post

Kansas lawmaker Russ Jennings dies from cancer at 66

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state Rep. Russ Jennings has died. House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. on Wednesday announced that sixty-six-year-old Jennings, a Lakin Republican, died from cancer on Wednesday morning. Ryckman said he learned of the death from Jennings' family. Jennings was elected to the Legislature in 2012. He...
JC Post

🎥 Kansas court wonders: Is it too late to rule on COVID law?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top court wrestled Tuesday with deciding whether the state constitution allows people to keep getting quick judicial decisions in lawsuits against COVID-19 restrictions such as mask mandates. The state Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys on a law that requires district courts to rule within...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

After widespread breaches, feds amp up rules for protecting your data

The Federal Trade Commission today announced a newly updated rule that strengthens the data security safeguards that financial institutions are required to put in place to protect their customers' financial information. In recent years, widespread data breaches and cyberattacks have resulted in significant harms to consumers, including monetary loss, identity theft, and other forms of financial distress. The FTC's updated Safeguards Rule requires non-banking financial institutions, such as mortgage brokers, motor vehicle dealers, and payday lenders, to develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive security system to keep their customers' information safe.
TECHNOLOGY
JC Post

Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died

KANSAS CITY (AP) — At least 59,000 meatpacking workers caught COVID-19 and 269 workers died when the virus tore through the industry last year, which is significantly more than previously thought, according to a new U.S. House report released Wednesday. The meatpacking industry was one of the early epicenters of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kansas reports another child death from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A fifth child has died of COVID-19 in Kansas, according to state health officials. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday the child was between 10 and 17 but it provided no other information, including when the death occurred. Three of the children who...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

FTC: Pitching a deceptive money-making scheme? Feds will target you

The Federal Trade Commission is putting more than 1,100 businesses that pitch money-making ventures on notice that if they deceive or mislead consumers about potential earnings, the FTC won't hesitate to use its authority to target them with large civil penalties. As the pandemic has left many people in dire...
ECONOMY
JC Post

Hostage families to Biden: 'Bring our fellow Americans home'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas told President Joe Biden in a letter this week that they questioned his administration's commitment to bringing their loved ones home. In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the family members complained that...
U.S. POLITICS
JC Post

Report: Cigarette sales up in US for first time in 20 years

Amount spent on cigarette advertising increased from $7.62B in 2019 to $7.84B in 2020. The number of cigarettes that the largest cigarette companies in the United States sold to wholesalers and retailers nationwide increased from 202.9 billion in 2019 to 203.7 billion in 2020, according to the most recent Federal Trade Commission Cigarette Report. This represents the first time annual cigarette sales have increased in 20 years.
ECONOMY
