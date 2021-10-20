🎥Moran: Dems' IRS proposal threatens privacy, security of Kan. banks
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Tuesday spoke during a press conference on the Democrats’ proposal to expand the scope of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),...jcpost.com
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Tuesday spoke during a press conference on the Democrats’ proposal to expand the scope of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0