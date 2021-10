BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team is receiving votes in the Preseason AP Poll which was released on Tuesday. The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Kim Mulkey who was hired in April. Mulkey brings a 632-104 career record to Baton Rouge and became the quickest DI head coach in men’s or women’s basketball to reach 600 career victories, needing only 700 games to do so. She was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in May with national championships to her name as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO