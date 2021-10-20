CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android 12 might finally have native support for app cloning

By JC Torres
 9 days ago
There was a time when it was almost normal to find out that people had two phones in their possession. The need to keep personal and professional lives separate on that level still exists in this age of dual SIM phones, especially since apps don’t always support handling multiple accounts. Different manufacturers have applied different and inconsistent implementations, but it seems that Google is laying the groundwork for having multiple copies of some apps installed on the same Android user profile.

There are times when you want to use the same app or service but for different accounts or use cases. Some apps like Twitter, Gmail, and Telegram support the ability to log into and switch between different accounts. Most, however, don’t, and sometimes users have to look for workarounds to get what they want, often by installing a third-party and sometimes potentially harmful app.

Manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have “Dual Messenger” features that are limited to a specific set of messaging apps. Some have a sort of secure mode or folder, where they can run separate copies of any installed app, but they have to authenticate each and every time they switch between apps. Finally, Android itself has support for a separate “work profile,” which is complicated to set up and use.

XDA’s Mishaal Rahman discovered hints about a “Clone profile” in Android 12, something that could enable app cloning on an OS level rather than resorting to workarounds. Even better than existing solutions, it might even support having three instances of the same app rather than just two. This could finally put an end to one OEM modification and make those custom Android experiences a bit lighter and easier to upgrade.

Unfortunately, a lot of this Clone profile functionality is still shrouded in mystery and isn’t even working properly. It could simply be the foundation for a future Android future that will hopefully make it easier for users to juggle their digital personas and roles on the same phone.

Comments / 0

Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
nunewsindustry.com

Google has banned 3 malicious Android apps from Play Store

Over 150 harmful apps were recently banned by Google. Google has removed three harmful apps from the Play Store yet again. Google announced at Google I/O this year that there are already 3 billion active Android devices, and the removal of these apps will helping individuals who may have been duped into using them.
INTERNET
Wired

How to Back Up Your Android Phone

We will show you how to back up your Android phone in a few ways, so pick the one that appeals. We have separate guides on how to back up your iPhone and how to back up your computer. Special offer for Gear readers: Get a 1-year subscription to WIRED...
CELL PHONES
