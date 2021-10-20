Take a Mulligan

It’s 7 am, and your eyes open to the musical chimes of your phone alarm going off. You roll over to your bedside table, flopping your hand down on your phone, luckily stabbing the yellow STOP button in the middle of the screen. With a deft flick of your thumb and a quick retinal scan from your barely opened left eye, you’vejacked into nothing and everything all at once. The day’s bombardment has begun, and you just woke 16 seconds ago. Have you thought about how much your brain might be processing during this rushed awakening from slumber to content onslaught? And the kind of mental gymnastics your brain is already performing? Creating a morning routine can help you break the unhealthy cycle of distraction and distress that can assault your brain when you start your day with your smartphone. It also allows you to find purpose each morning and start your day with your best interests in mind.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO