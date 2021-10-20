Take a Mulligan

Taking Flight's release came on the heels of 11 novellas previously published in a series by Fairlight Books (based in Oxford, UK) called the Fairlight Moderns. These books are published through the company's open submission process so that means we get to read books written by people who have not necessarily been published on a large scale before. Additionally, all of the books in the Fairlight Moderns series are beautifully designed with original artwork and illustrations. Taking Flight is a perfect book to start on in this series and it is JT Torres' debut. It reads like a memoir, and it is, but the author also weaves in mystical elements. Torres uses this mysticism with such a matter-of-factness, that it all feels very real, like something the characters are actually experiencing. The publisher describes the genre as magical realism, and that is exactly how it reads.
