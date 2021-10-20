CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Memoirist, disability rights activist to deliver keynote

fredericksburg.today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed writer Kenny Fries has a message to impart Wednesday when he speaks to University of Mary Washington students: “Disability is just a different way of moving through the world.”. A prolific writer, Fries earned a master’s degree in playwriting from Columbia University. He has published the award-winning In...

fredericksburg.today

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Remembering an Abortion Rights Activist Who Spurned the Spotlight

Patricia Maginnis, who was 93 when she died on August 30, may have been the first person to publicly call for abortion to be completely decriminalized in America. Despite her insistence on direct action on abortion-rights at a time when many were uncomfortable even saying the word "abortion," Maginnis is not a bold letter name of the movement. That may be because she didn't seek the limelight and she cared more for action then self-presentation.
ADVOCACY
BET

Civil Rights Activist Timuel Black Jr. Dies At 102

Labor organizer and civil rights activist Timuel Black Jr. died on Oct. 13 at 102 years old. According to USA Today, he died in hospice care at his South Side Chicago home. His wife, Zenobia Johnson-Black, told the outlet, “I hope to celebrate his life every day of my life. He was trying to make this world a better place. And that's what he urged others to do. So that's how I hope he'll be remembered."
CELEBRITIES
michiganradio.org

Stateside Podcast: Why masking is a disability rights issue

A recent study in Michigan found that schools without mask mandates have seen 62% more COVID-19 cases than in schools with enforced masking. Even so, the issue of masking in schools has become a political lightning rod. But there's a side of this story that hasn’t been at the forefront of the masking conversation...and it really needs to be. Today, we're talking about what COVID-19 means for students with disabilities. and their families.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CNN

The myths about slavery that still hold America captive

(CNN) — At first, Clint Smith had trouble making out the objects beside a white picket fence in the distance. Then he drew closer; what he saw made him shudder. Planted in a garden bed in front of the fence were the heads of 55 Black men impaled on metal rods, their eyes shut and jaws clenched in anguish.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
TheConversationCanada

Canadian writing about the Holocaust is haunted by the grim past

The first generation of Canadian writers who responded to the Holocaust will be familiar to some readers: the poets A.M. Klein, Irving Layton, Eli Mandel and Leonard Cohen, and novelists Mordecai Richler and Adele Wiseman. Distant witnesses, they wrote of the Nazi genocide from the vantage points of Montréal, Toronto and Winnipeg — Canadian cities with the largest Jewish populations — and in English, a language that set them apart from European Jews. Lesser known are those who wrote out of lived experience, either in Yiddish or English as their adopted language. They wrote as survivors and to memorialize the six...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Rights#Poetry#Umw#Columbia University#The University Center#Fries#German
studyfinds.org

‘White flight’ promotes modern-day segregation, study claims

WASHINGTON — Racial segregation of school children has been unconstitutional since 1954. Unfortunately, researchers from the American Psychological Association suggests neighborhood segregation is still an issue due to “white flight” practices. Their study explains that Caucasian families and homeowners are still prone to packing up and leaving in the event their neighborhood diversifies. Such actions, coupled with lingering racial fears and other stereotypical beliefs about racial and ethnic groups, may help maintain modern-day segregation.
SOCIETY
New York Post

Black and Latino students did worse in schools with ‘diversity officers’: study

I hope you’re sitting down, because otherwise the following news might send you to the fainting couch quicker than a Victorian lady who has just overheard someone say the word “knickers.” A new study says that putting a high-paid diversity bureaucrat on the school payroll may actually make things worse for black and Latino students.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Place
Berlin, DE
pasadenanow.com

Pacific Oaks College Announces Social Activist Chanchanit ‘Chancee’ Martorell as Keynote Speaker for 2021 Commencement Ceremony

Pasadena’s Pacific Oaks College on Thursday announced plans to celebrate the class of 2020 and 2021 in October with an in-person commencement at the Rose Bowl Stadium on October 30. The commencement will prioritize safety while celebrating the success of graduates. The College said it will welcome social activist Chanchanit...
PASADENA, CA
psychologytoday.com

Failure to Launch in Young Black Men

A sizeable number of young adults are facing issues completing an education, finding a job, and moving out of home, known as "failure to launch." Evidence suggests that failure to launch can vary by gender and ethnicity and is highly influenced by socio-cultural context. Research indicates that young Black men...
SOCIETY
Chippewa Herald

Graphic memoirist to present at Stout virtual event

The civil rights era was rife with discord. As part of the nation’s population fought for social and political equality, another strove for maintaining the status quo of segregation and denying the liberties of their neighbors. Graphic novelist Lila Quintero Weaver was 5 years old in 1961 when her family...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

Immigration Rights Activist To Speak In Online Presentation Tuesday

RIPON — “Activism & Justice for Immigrants: The Power of Storytelling,” a talk by Ricardo Aca, will be presented via Zoom from 11:15 to 12:15 Tuesday, Oct. 26. It is sponsored by the Center for Diversity and Inclusion at Ripon College as part of Latin Heritage Month. The Zoom ID...
IMMIGRATION
sju.edu

A Conversation About Voting Rights in America With Nardi Symposium Keynote Speaker Gilda R. Daniels, J.D.

Nationally recognized voting rights and election law expert Gilda R. Daniels, J.D., will discuss voter suppression and the right to vote as part of the Hon. Joseph N. Nardi Symposium on Law and Justice at Saint Joseph’s University on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center. Daniels is currently a professor of law at the University of Baltimore Law School and the director of Litigation for Advancement Project’s National Office, a multi-racial civil rights organization. She is the author of the book “Uncounted: The Crisis of Voter Suppression in America.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Delivers Heartfelt Keynote Speech: ‘No One Chooses to Become an Addict’

Kate Middleton is spreading awareness in honor of the U.K.’s Addiction Awareness Week. Early Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge helped launch The Forward Trust’s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign at BAFTA in London. Per the organization, the new initiative “will work to improve awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society to enable more people to ask for and receive help.”
CELEBRITIES
frontier.edu

Dr. LaTonya Trotter Delivers FNU Commencement Keynote Address to Over 900 Graduates

Frontier Nursing University celebrated the graduation of over 900 students during the 2021 commencement ceremony held on Saturday, September 25. Dr. LaTonya J. Trotter, Associate Professor of Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Washington, gave a poignant keynote address, encouraging the attendees to continue the good work in their communities and chosen professions.
HYDEN, KY
University of Mary

One of America’s Top Catholic Journalists to Deliver Annual Prayer Day Keynote at the University of Mary

BISMARCK, ND — Any Catholic who follows some of the more popular Catholic news publications anticipates the stories written and insight provided by Kathryn Jean Lopez. She is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute where she directs the Center for Religion, Culture and Civil Society, and editor-at-large of National Review. Not only is she published by a wide variety of publications including the Wall Street Journal, America, Stars and Stripes, The National Catholic Register, First Things, but she is also a columnist at Our Sunday Visitor’s Newsweekly and on the advisory board of Angelus. Lopez is usually covering the hot topics of the Church and is constantly updating her followers on social media. In today’s social media world, when she speaks, the faithful listen and share with their friends.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy