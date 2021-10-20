Memoirist, disability rights activist to deliver keynote

The first generation of Canadian writers who responded to the Holocaust will be familiar to some readers: the poets A.M. Klein, Irving Layton, Eli Mandel and Leonard Cohen, and novelists Mordecai Richler and Adele Wiseman. Distant witnesses, they wrote of the Nazi genocide from the vantage points of Montréal, Toronto and Winnipeg — Canadian cities with the largest Jewish populations — and in English, a language that set them apart from European Jews. Lesser known are those who wrote out of lived experience, either in Yiddish or English as their adopted language. They wrote as survivors and to memorialize the six...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO