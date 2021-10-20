Memoirist, disability rights activist to deliver keynote

BISMARCK, ND — Any Catholic who follows some of the more popular Catholic news publications anticipates the stories written and insight provided by Kathryn Jean Lopez. She is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute where she directs the Center for Religion, Culture and Civil Society, and editor-at-large of National Review. Not only is she published by a wide variety of publications including the Wall Street Journal, America, Stars and Stripes, The National Catholic Register, First Things, but she is also a columnist at Our Sunday Visitor’s Newsweekly and on the advisory board of Angelus. Lopez is usually covering the hot topics of the Church and is constantly updating her followers on social media. In today’s social media world, when she speaks, the faithful listen and share with their friends.
