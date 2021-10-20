CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A closer look at the managers from Mike Ashley’s 14-year Newcastle reign

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZztZc_0cWps8dn00

Newcastle’s new regime dispensed with the services of Steve Bruce on Wednesday.

Bruce had come under intense pressure after a dreadful start to the 2021-22 campaign but retained the confidence of controversial owner Mike Ashley

However, the completion of a £305million takeover signalled the end for the 60-year-old former Manchester United defender.

Here, we take a look at the 10 men who worked under Ashley during his tenure.

Sam Allardyce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G89gv_0cWps8dn00

Allardyce was the man in possession when Ashley launched his takeover in May 2007, having been appointed by Magpies chairman Freddy Shepherd just days earlier. He had not been a popular choice to start with and, as attendances started to drop amid complaints over the football on offer, he lasted just 24 games, only eight of which had resulted in victory, and lost his job in January 2008.

Kevin Keegan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRTBP_0cWps8dn00

The Toon Army dared to believe once again when Ashley handed Keegan a return to St James’ Park, prompting hopes of a return to the thrills he had brought to Tyneside during his first spell as manager. However, Keegan’s rebuilding plans were thwarted by Ashley’s refusal to back them financially, with Dennis Wise having been imposed upon him as executive director (football), and the former England manager walked out in September 2008. He later successfully fought a claim for constructive dismissal.

Joe Kinnear

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iE3Z_0cWps8dn00

Newcastle fans still angry at Keegan’s treatment were astonished to see Kinnear handed the reins in his wake. He announced himself with a foul-mouthed rant at journalists, but lasted just 20 games, winning four, before having to undergo heart surgery. He would return to even greater consternation for an ill-fated spell as director of football in 2013.

Alan Shearer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15J0Pv_0cWps8dn00

Newcastle’s record goalscorer was drafted in at the end of the 2008-09 season in an ultimately vain attempt to drag the club out of relegation trouble. Nevertheless, Ashley appeared impressed with the former England skipper and the pair held detailed talks over the way forward. Shearer is still awaiting his answer.

Chris Hughton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMYtL_0cWps8dn00

Hughton had stepped into the breach as caretaker either side of Kinnear’s tenure and it was to he that the owner turned once again during the summer of 2009. Against all the odds, the former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland defender circled the wagons and guided the club back into the Premier League as champions, only to lose his job in December 2010.

Alan Pardew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAtgQ_0cWps8dn00

Instantly dismissed as just another member of the so-called ‘Cockney Mafia’, Pardew was another left-field appointment who never won over large sections of the fanbase, despite leading the club to a fifth-placed finish at the end of the 2011-12 campaign and their only season of European football under Ashley. He departed for Crystal Palace in December 2014, having won 71 and drawn 41 of his 185 games at the helm.

John Carver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nspgb_0cWps8dn00

Pardew’s number two, Carver landed his dream job when he was asked to take over, but the Geordie, who had worked under Sir Bobby Robson during his time as Newcastle boss, found the going tough. In all, he presided over 20 games, 19 of them in the league, and a 2-0 win over West Ham on the final day of the 2014-15 season kept them up, but proved to be his swansong.

Steve McClaren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSn4n_0cWps8dn00

As with so many of his predecessors, McClaren’s appointment was not met with universal acclaim, and things went downhill from there. The new manager had little or no say over a summer recruitment drive which left holes in the squad and although he was allowed to invest heavily in January 2016 to bring in Jonjo Shelvey, Andros Townsend and Henri Saivet, the club was hurtling out of the division by the time he was handed his cards two months later.

Rafael Benitez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPmNN_0cWps8dn00

Ashley sprang something of a surprise in March 2016 when he appointed Benitez as McClaren’s replacement with 10 games remaining, and supporters were genuinely thrilled when the Spaniard agreed to stay on even after failing in his mission to keep the club in the top flight. The former Liverpool boss was given the freedom to rebuild the squad for a promotion charge and promptly delivered the Sky Bet Championship title followed by 10th and 13th-placed finishes despite tighter restrictions from above. However, he walked away in June 2019 having failed to gain assurances over the club’s future direction.

Steve Bruce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bpvkd_0cWps8dn00

Bruce walked into the storm left behind by Benitez’s exit and was never really able to find a way through it. He guided his side into 13th place at the end of his first season and 12th a year later, but only after fighting a tense battle against relegation as the goals and points dried up and he seemed powerless to do anything about it. When the axe fell, the Magpies were eight games into the new Premier League season and had not recorded a single win.

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Magpies#Toon Army
The Guardian

Mike Brown: ‘Deano told me it was 30-degree heat all year in Newcastle’

Sometimes you need to go back to go forward and when Mike Brown joined Newcastle in the summer, in a sense he went back to the start. It was Dean Richards who gave him his debut at Harlequins in 2005, and Richards who persuaded the full-back to move to the north-east after Quins told him, to his disbelief, that his services were no longer required.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Brendan Rodgers would REJECT any approach from Newcastle's Saudi-led owners to become their new manager as Leicester boss holds out for the Manchester City job in 18 months' time

Brendan Rodgers will resist interest from Newcastle United — as he is in the frame to replace Pep Guardiola as manager of Manchester City in 18 months’ time. Sources have confirmed that the Leicester boss would feature on a shortlist to succeed Guardiola at the end of next season. He has admirers at the Etihad and was discussed as a replacement for Roberto Mancini in 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Carragher: Newcastle ten years away from challenging for title

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher Newcastle United being a title challenger anytime soon. Carragher wrote for the Sunday World: "No matter how much cash is injected into the club, for Newcastle to win the title by 2030 would be an amazing feat. In many respects, it will be harder for Newcastle than it was for Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles involved in bust-up with Magpies team-mate Isaac Hayden following Spurs defeat as Steve Bruce's reign descends into anarchy and players want Saudi-led owners to change manager to stop the rot

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles and team-mate Isaac Hayden had to be pulled apart by staff as anarchy descended following their defeat by Spurs. The pair were involved in a furious row in the wake of Sunday's 3-2 loss at St James' Park and staff were forced to jump in when they went head-to-head and shoves were exchanged in the tunnel area.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Kepa Arrizabalaga: I’ll be ready to replace Edouard Mendy in Chelsea goal in January

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted he “will be ready” for Chelsea in January when Edouard Mendy is likely to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following more shootout heroics on Tuesday.The Spaniard got the faintest of touches to save Theo Walcott’s penalty while Will Smallbone blazed over for Southampton to give the Blues a 4-3 spot-kick victory in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.It was a similar story in the previous round against Aston Villa and means Thomas Tuchel’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they lost the 2019 final to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham end Man City’s reign of dominance over Carabao Cup

Manchester City’s grip on the Carabao Cup was finally loosened as West Ham knocked out the holders on penalties.Phil Foden missed from the spot for City while West Ham scored all five of theirs to reach the quarter-finals.City have won this competition in six of the past eight seasons, including the last four.In fact Tuesday marked five years to the day since they were last eliminated from this cup, a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.But they were held to a goalless draw by a dogged West Ham side, who then finished the job when Said Benrahma converted the winning penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
