Atmospheric river event forecast for the West Coast

Cover picture for the articleA level 5 out of 5 atmospheric river event is forecast to impact the West Coast through...

Satellite images shows northern California covered in snow from atmospheric river

Satellite imagery from Nasa shows how an atmospheric river has covered the Sierra Nevada mountain range in snow during a series of storms. Images from the space agency’s worldview tool show the area in northern California dry on 16 October, with the mountains ladened with snow behind the clouds on 26 October. A storm went through the region between Sunday and Monday, prompting early snowfall in the state. Almost three feet of snow fell in areas more than 7,000 feet above sea level in parts of the central and northern Sierra, SFGate reported. Forecaster Hannah Chandler-Cooley at the National...
Atmospheric Rivers - A river in the sky

An Atmospheric River is not a term you commonly hear in Louisiana but more so on the west coast. It can be described as a river in the sky. The river is made up of water vapor and the amount of it can be equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River!
Ask the Weather Guys: What is a nor’easter?

A: A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone that affects the northeastern United States and extreme eastern Canada. An extratropical cyclone is a low-pressure system that forms outside of the tropics and is usually associated with fronts, unlike a tropical cyclone. A nor’easter is named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across this region as the path of the low pressure moves northeastward, slightly to the east of the North American coastline.
