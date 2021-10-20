CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How does Steve Bruce’s record compare with other managers of Mike Ashley reign?

By Damian Spellman
 8 days ago

Steve Bruce ’s reign as Newcastle’s head coach ended on Wednesday after an intensely difficult spell on Tyneside as the club’s new owners opted to bring in their own man.

Here, we take a look at how his record compares with those of the other nine men who were at the helm under former custodian Mike Ashley

Sam Allardyce

Total

P 24 W 8 D 6 L 10 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent

Premier League

P 21 W 7 D 5 L 9 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent

Kevin Keegan

Total

P 22 W 7 D 6 L 9 Win ratio: 31.82 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 5 D 6 L 8 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent

Joe Kinnear

Total

P 21 W 5 D 9 L 7 Win ratio: 23.81 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 5 D 8 L 6 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent

Alan Shearer

Total

P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent

Premier League

P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent

Chris Hughton

Total

P 70 W 39 D 17 L 14 Win ratio: 55.71 per cent

Championship

P 46 W 30 D 12 L 4 Win ratio: 65.22 per cent

Premier League

P 16 W 5 D 4 L 7 Win ratio: 31.25 per cent

Alan Pardew

Total

P 185 W 71 D 41 L 73 Win ratio: 38.38 per cent

Premier League

P 155 W 58 D 34 L 63 Win ratio: 37.42 per cent

John Carver

Total

P 20 W 3 D 4 L 13 Win ratio: 15.00 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 3 D 4 L 12 Win ratio: 15.79 per cent

Steve McClaren

Total

P 31 W 7 D 6 L 18 Win ratio: 22.58 per cent

Premier League

P 28 W 6 D 6 L 16 Win ratio: 21.43 per cent

Rafael Benitez

Total

P 146 W 62 D 30 L 54 Win ratio: 42.47 per cent

Premier League

P 86 W 27 D 21 L 38 Win ratio: 31.40 per cent

Championship

P 46 W 29 D 7 L 10 Win ratio: 63.04 per cent

Steve Bruce

Total

P 97 W 28 D 27 L 42 Win ratio: 28.87 per cent

Premier League

P 84 W 23 D 23 L 38 Win ratio: 27.38 per cent

