LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS

Political corruption in Logan County can be traced all the way back to the days of the Hatfield-McCoy feud. In fact, history shows that there has yet to be a decade in the past 120 years where some sort of illegal political activity hasn’t emerged within Logan County. Perhaps, though, the decade of the 1960s is one filled with more political vengeance than any other.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO