LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS

2005: The Nov. 2 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:. Gag Order upsets Board, citizens group; County saved nearly $400k through alternative programs; Lincoln County man, Josh Adkins, shot in hunting accident; Attorney replaced in voter fraud investigation; Lincoln Co. granted $430,000 in mitigation funds; Red Ribbon Week celebrated in Lincoln Co.; Mud River gets new fire engine; Ruth and Sidney Atkins Jr. celebrated 46th wedding anniversary; West Hamlin’s regular council meeting date changed to second Monday; Josh Stowers was congratulated by his Nanny on achieving a 4. Average for the first grading of the 05/06 year; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening column was “Leaves have an abundance of uses”.
