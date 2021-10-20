CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS

 9 days ago

Deed between JRY Natural Resources LLC, WestVarendrag Inc. & Tempest Energy Corp and Keith Crihfield & Tara Kavadias as of 5-3-2021. Lot 5 deed between Anthony J. & Tara R. White and Colton J. & Shayla M. White, $200,000., Washington Dist., Mapke Glen Farms as of 5-3-2021. Deed between...

Daily Advance

The Old Martin County Courthouse Quilt Block returns

WILLIAMSTON – the Quilt Block has been re-installed at Old Martin County Courthouse. The Friends of the Old Martin County Courthouse are pleased to let the community know that the Quilt Block, which is part of the Quilt Trails of the Tar and Roanoke Rivers, has been recently re-installed. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
Radio alarm system in the Ashland County Courthouse scheduled to be replaced

ASHLAND - County Commissioners accepted on Thursday the quote from VASU Communications to replace the current radio alarm system in the county courthouse with a Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS). The system is used statewide to provide reliable public service wireless communication for public safety. The cost of the upgrade...
ASHLAND, OH
In-office advance vote process begins at Lyon County Courthouse

With an offsite voting event now in the rear-view mirror, attention turns to the in-office advance voting period inside the Lyon County Courthouse. The process began Monday morning and continues 8 am to 5 pm weekdays until noon Nov. 1, the day before the general election. County Clerk Tammy Vopat says it’s an easy process.
LYON COUNTY, KS
BACK IN TIME

2005: The Nov. 2 edition of The Lincoln Journal reported:. Gag Order upsets Board, citizens group; County saved nearly $400k through alternative programs; Lincoln County man, Josh Adkins, shot in hunting accident; Attorney replaced in voter fraud investigation; Lincoln Co. granted $430,000 in mitigation funds; Red Ribbon Week celebrated in Lincoln Co.; Mud River gets new fire engine; Ruth and Sidney Atkins Jr. celebrated 46th wedding anniversary; West Hamlin’s regular council meeting date changed to second Monday; Josh Stowers was congratulated by his Nanny on achieving a 4. Average for the first grading of the 05/06 year; Thursy Baker’s Gardening & Yardening column was “Leaves have an abundance of uses”.
POLITICS
Bobby Lee
Dwight Williamson: Two murders and political corruption led to a $6 belt

Political corruption in Logan County can be traced all the way back to the days of the Hatfield-McCoy feud. In fact, history shows that there has yet to be a decade in the past 120 years where some sort of illegal political activity hasn’t emerged within Logan County. Perhaps, though, the decade of the 1960s is one filled with more political vengeance than any other.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

