How to fix Nintendo Switch OLED microSD card recognition issues

In today's Daily Fix, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not only getting a free version 2.0 update that brings with it the arrival of Brewster and his coffee shop The Roost, Gyroids, island ordinances, and cooking, but it is also receiving a paid DLC called Happy Home Paradise that will let you design villager's dream homes on a brand new archipelago. The paid DLC will run you $24.99 USD. And that's not the only "paid" news Nintendo revealed: they revealed the pricing for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which comes with the Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC and the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. It will cost $49.99 USD/year, which is significantly more than the existing tier of $19.99 USD. Is it worth it? Discuss in the comments! In Xbox news, Microsoft has revealed the price and preorder date for the Xbox Mini Fridge. Microsoft will be releasing the first wave of Series X-shaped mini fridge which will retail for $99.99/£89.99. The blog post also notes that preorders will begin on October 19 with multiple retailers selling the product globally in December. For US users, the Xbox Series X mini fridge will be sold exclusively at Target to ensure as many fans as possible can purchase the mini fridge. Microsoft also promised to expand regional availability in 2022. And finally, we have news of our own! Check out today's episode for an important update on the future of The Daily Fix!

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO