CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Advertise.com CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, Explains How Innovative Ad Formats Can Help a Business

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The business world was only able to thrive due to innovation. Adopting new technologies also became imperative for companies that want to succeed in the digital age. The advertising industry can only go forward when those involved have a creative mind...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pymnts

Deep Dive: How POPs Can Help Boost Efficiency for Large Cross-Border Businesses

The digital economy enables businesses to reach customers across national borders more easily than ever before. One study found that two-thirds of eCommerce firms sell beyond their home markets, deriving 31% of their revenue from cross-border sales; other data showed that more than half of online shoppers made at least one purchase from an overseas merchant in 2020.
MARKETS
Fortune

Social innovators can work with corporations to help America—and their bottom lines

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The COVID-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis that has worsened the inequities in America’s economic, social, and political systems. Yet the crisis is also a once-in-a-generation chance to rebuild, reimagine, and transform our rigid systems for a new, more just, healthy, and prosperous era. If we are to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before, and we must, then we need new ways of thinking now.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
TechRadar

How social media can help your business thrive

With Facebook boasting 2.89 billion active monthly users and Twitter steady at around 206 million active monthly users, social media is here to stay. It has forever changed the way products are marketed. A marketing strategy that doesn’t make use of social media is out of date. To take advantage...
INTERNET
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Engagement and transparency improve technology acceptance

The COVID-19 pandemic refocused the public’s attention on the role of science in addressing worldwide challenges and set the stage for a broader conversation about how technology can aid in providing food, fiber and fuel for a growing population, according to Charlie Arnot, chief executive officer at the Center for Food Integrity.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Business Marketing#Advertising Revenue#Innovation#Ceo#Advertise Com
Thrive Global

How Technology Innovations Can Improve Employee Experience

Technology has revolutionized the way we work. From large-scale changes to applications that improve our productivity, we can do more than ever – and faster too. As well as improving customer experience and employee efficiency, we’re also seeing solutions that improve employee experience come into play. After all, employees who are supported in their role and have a good experience at work will be more loyal.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

How tackling tech’s diversity challenges can spur innovation

Nicki Washington could be mistaken for a social scientist. Washington has long argued that computer scientists like her should better understand how their own identities affect their work. She joined Duke University in June 2020 and launched a groundbreaking course that analyzes how race, gender, and class influence the way technologies get developed.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
Register Citizen

How to Scale Your Business Using Google Ads

While ad tech entrepreneurs may want to avoid the duopoly like the plague, many entrepreneurs stand to gain from marketing on Facebook and Google. Just take a look at some of the high-level Google stats:. People who click on an ad are 50 percent more likely to make a purchase.
INTERNET
New Haven Register

What Is an Organic Growth Formula, and How Can It Help Your Business?

When Lexie Smith began her undergraduate career, she wanted to pursue broadcast journalism and public relations. While she was in New York City at a convention, she ran into a man and his son sporting her university’s mascot. They started a conversation, and it turned out the father owned a bi-coastal tech PR firm that had a satellite office where she went to school in Eugene, Ore. That led to her first job in PR. In her mid-late twenties, she was serving as a VP of PR and Marketing, spending weeks going back-and-forth between D.C. boardrooms and lobbying in Sacramento. She was spending long days working to assert her authority in male-dominated rooms and one day, she collapsed from a multitude of issues that were all connected to stress. She had to be wheeled out of her office in a make-shift stretcher to a hospital and realized something had to give.
EUGENE, OR
Deadline

Twitter Hits 211 Million Daily Active Users In Q3; U.S. Ad Sales Jump 51%, Profits Hit By Litigation Charge

Twitter hit 211 million daily active user last quarter, up 13% from a year ago. In the U.S., daily active users stood at 37 million. Advertising was robust. Shares jumped nearly 4% in after-hours trading. Revenue of $1.28 billion was up 37%. Twitter sales are advertising based and saw U.S, total sales up 45% to $742 million and ad sales up 51%. That came despite headwinds in digital advertising from new Apple-iOS privacy settings that smashed Snap’s earnings last week and weighed on Facebook yesterday. Apple requires users to opt-in actively if it wants mobile apps to track them across other...
TECHNOLOGY
dig-in.com

How insurers can innovate by selling differently

Historically, the main approaches to winning markets have been one of two options: sell first or sell cheaper. Within the insurance industry specifically, companies like American International Group found success with being early to market and companies like Allstate, GEICO and Progressive grabbed market share with lowered pricing. Needless to say, this approach has always worked. It’s a tried and true method, so why change it?
ECONOMY
Lumia UK

Embracing continuous innovation: How Microsoft is helping customers overcome challenges to transform business and industries

As countries have begun to ease travel restrictions, I’ve had increasing opportunities to meet customers face to face. During my visits, customers shared how they are bringing to life digital optimism to overcome business challenges, especially during the pandemic. Customers are increasingly capitalizing on the value of the Microsoft Cloud to enable continuous innovation. What’s more, they are recognizing the advantages of digital transformation go well beyond a simple cost-benefit analysis. With the Microsoft Cloud, customers are getting integrated solutions that meet their unique needs, including powerful collaboration tools for secure hybrid work and better employee engagement for enhancing efficient operations. Data is also being utilized to strengthen supply chains and increase resiliency through predictive analytics, machine learning and the implementation of digital twins. Plus, as more and more companies make net-zero carbon commitments, they are turning to our cloud to measure, understand and reduce their carbon emissions footprint.
ECONOMY
datasciencecentral.com

How Big Data and Geolocation Solutions Can Help Your Business

The modern age market is decidedly lucrative for businesses and customers alike. However, things are a tad different for businesses on account of the competition in the market. Today businesses are in pursuit of advanced geolocation solutions that can help completely transform the website experience they offer. Though, fortunately, these are now relatively easy to find and use.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy