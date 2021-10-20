CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steve Bruce was on borrowed time ever since Newcastle takeover

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Yz89_0cWppaBP00

Steve Bruce was finally put out of his misery when Newcastle announced on Wednesday he had left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

The 60-year-old manager had looked to be on borrowed time from the minute Amanda Staveley’s consortium finally got their hands on the keys to St James’ Park following months of speculation as to the big name they might recruit once their eagerly-anticipated takeover was completed.

For Bruce, who had anticipated his likely departure, his exit will have come as a relief as much as a disappointment.

He had taken over the hot seat from predecessor Rafael Benitez admitting he was “not everybody’s cup of tea” in July 2019, in the process finding himself thrust into the eye of a storm of fans’ fury at the Spaniard’s departure.

However, if the ire of supporters was largely directed at then owner Mike Ashley for his failure to give Benitez what he required to continue the rebuilding job he had started, results and performances during Bruce’s testing tenure eased him firmly into the firing line with 94.3 per cent of respondents to a Newcastle United Supporters Trust poll calling for him to jump days before he was pushed.

In many ways, Bruce could never have won. The austerity imposed by Ashley as he attempted to offload the club meant Premier League survival was the only target and that, for supporters who craved a return to the days of regular European football and challenging for, if not winning, trophies was anathema.

As a result, the role of manager – or in the former Manchester United defender’s case, head coach – was essentially attractive to only two types of applicant: those who were desperate to manage Newcastle and those who were simply desperate for a job.

Bruce, then in charge at Sheffield Wednesday, fell into the former category and, despite the warnings of old friend Alan Shearer, whose own brush with Ashley had proved eye-opening, could not resist.

He got the nod as a safe pair of hands who would not rock the boat – Benitez’s inability to bite his tongue had proved a constant source of Boardroom frustration – and asked his critics to judge him on his results.

Unfortunately for him, they did just that.

Born in nearby Corbridge, Bruce was raised in Newcastle, but made his name in football away from his Geordie roots.

He did it the hard way, learning his trade as a no-nonsense central defender during a seven-year spell at Gillingham before getting his big chance with Norwich and an even bigger one at Manchester United.

Bruce was a key member of the United side which, under Sir Alex Ferguson, ended the club’s 26-year wait for a league title in 1993, and he added two more as well as two FA Cups, a League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup before his time at Old Trafford drew to a close.

He slipped almost seamlessly into management, first as player-boss at Sheffield United, and then at Huddersfield, Wigan, Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Sunderland, Hull – whom he guided to the FA Cup final in 2014 – and Aston Villa before his arrival at Hillsborough.

There were times earlier in his managerial career when he might have been regarded as a genuine candidate for the Newcastle job, but by the time his chance came, his star appeared to be on the wane with neither Villa nor Wednesday particularly excelling under his guidance.

Nevertheless, he returned to Tyneside with high hopes and a reasonable start, coupled with his affable personality, muted some of the noises.

Results, if not necessarily performances, in his first season were more than acceptable and at the end of it, he matched Benitez’s 13th-place finish 12 months early with just one point fewer.

However amid the backdrop of a takeover hiatus, Bruce’s second campaign proved much more testing as goals and points became increasingly elusive, failings exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic which robbed him of star man Allan Saint-Maximin for two months, any remaining reserves of patience and goodwill were exhausted.

A Carabao Cup quarter-final exit at Sky Bet Championship Brentford was followed by a dismal 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on January 12, the soon-to-be-relegated Blades’ first league win of the season, after which the head coach admitted his team has been “absolutely s***e” and “fr*****g hopeless”.

The Magpies eventually rallied to stave off relegation comfortably and finish in 12th place, but a summer of relative inactivity – Joe Willock, who had played a significant role in the survival fight on loan from Arsenal, was the only senior signing – set alarm bells ringing once again and a run of eight league games without a win proved the final straw for many.

Bruce, who continued to insist his team’s form was improving until the death, has left the club three days after his 1,000 game as a manager ended in a 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham.

He was never the only problem or even the major one during his tenure, but nor ultimately was he the solution.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Newcastle 'should replace Steve Bruce with Jose Mourinho' following takeover claims Danny Mills as 'there is no one else better' than the ex-Man United boss

Danny Mills has claimed 'there is no one else better' to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle than former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. Newcastle were taken over by Public Investment Fund (PIF) for £305million last week making them the wealthiest club in world football and the new owners have promised the fans they will transform the Magpies from a team battling relegation to title challengers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Joe Willock
Person
Mike Ashley
newschain

Steve Bruce insists he will fight to keep his job as Newcastle boss

A defiant Steve Bruce has insisted he will fight to keep his job as Newcastle’s head coach despite fevered speculation that he will be replaced by the club’s new owners. The 60-year-old will take charge of his 1,000th game as a professional manager when Tottenham visit St James’ Park on Sunday in the first fixture since Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its £305million takeover.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Newcastle: Steve Bruce will stay in charge of team against Tottenham on Sunday

Steve Bruce will stay in charge of Newcastle for their Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday following the club's £305m takeover. New part-owner Amanda Staveley said the club wanted to be "patient and considered" in their approach and that "change doesn't happen overnight". Staveley said Bruce, who will celebrate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

New Newcastle owners confirm Steve Bruce to remain manager for Tottenham clash

Steve Bruce will be in the Newcastle United dugout for Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, minority owner Amanda Staveley has confirmed. In the aftermath of last week's takeover of the club by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium Newcastle have begun the search for a successor to Bruce, under whom the Magpies have struggled for results early in the season with fans having long since turned against the 60-year-old. It had been expected that either a new manager or caretaker would be in place for the first game of the post-Mike Ashley era but talks between Staveley and the coaching staff ended with the decision to stick with the incumbent for now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steve Bruce will always thank Mike Ashley for giving him a chance at Newcastle

Steve Bruce has insisted he will always have cause to thank Mike Ashley for handing him the reins at Newcastle The Magpies’ head coach will celebrate 1,000 games in management on Sunday when he leads the club he supported as a boy into Premier League battle with Tottenham after surviving one of the most brutal weeks of his career to date.Few expected Bruce still to be in post when Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover last Thursday, but he remains at the helm as the new owners continue to assess their options and has vowed to fight for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Cup Game#Spaniard#European
Telegraph

Javier Manquillo interview: Newcastle's 'sci-fi' takeover, backing Steve Bruce... and wanting Kylian Mbappe

Javier Manquillo says Newcastle do not care if they become the most “hated” team in the Premier League as hostility to the club’s controversial Saudi-led takeover grows. Manquillo is not bothered by the social media potshots and the boardroom wrangling and is instead determined to keep seeing the sunny side of the remarkable £305million investment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

'I'm carrying on at Newcastle until I hear otherwise' - Steve Bruce defiant as rival managers voice Saudi takeover concerns

Steve Bruce has not given up hope of persuading the new owners of Newcastle United into giving him a chance to prove he has a future as manager of the club. Newcastle director Amanda Staveley finally confirmed the news that will have shocked many fans this week that Bruce has not been sacked and will take charge of his 1000th game as a manager on Sunday when they face Tottenham Hotspur, despite days of endless speculation about his future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle sack Bruce as manager following Saudi-backed £300m takeover

Newcastle have sacked manager Steve Bruce following the completion of a £300 million ($408m) takeover backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The fund, which is chaired by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was given the green light to complete the buy-out from Mike Ashley by the Premier League earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints Man United’s biggest problem after ‘embarrassing’ defeat to Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United lack an identity after their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.The Red Devils were humbled at Old Trafford on Sunday with the Norwegian now clinging onto his job after almost three years in charge.And speaking on his Five podcast, Ferdinand has opened up on what Solskjaer’s United are missing. “I’ve been there, we got beat 6-1 at home by Man City. But we had an identity to fall back on in a couple of weeks,” Ferdinand said. “This is the problem for this team, they’re struggling to find an identity and who they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kepa Arrizabalaga: I’ll be ready to replace Edouard Mendy in Chelsea goal in January

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted he “will be ready” for Chelsea in January when Edouard Mendy is likely to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following more shootout heroics on Tuesday.The Spaniard got the faintest of touches to save Theo Walcott’s penalty while Will Smallbone blazed over for Southampton to give the Blues a 4-3 spot-kick victory in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.It was a similar story in the previous round against Aston Villa and means Thomas Tuchel’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they lost the 2019 final to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham end Man City’s reign of dominance over Carabao Cup

Manchester City’s grip on the Carabao Cup was finally loosened as West Ham knocked out the holders on penalties.Phil Foden missed from the spot for City while West Ham scored all five of theirs to reach the quarter-finals.City have won this competition in six of the past eight seasons, including the last four.In fact Tuesday marked five years to the day since they were last eliminated from this cup, a 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.But they were held to a goalless draw by a dogged West Ham side, who then finished the job when Said Benrahma converted the winning penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal host Leeds United in the Carabao Cup tonight with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs in the first domestic cup competition of the season. The Gunners defeated AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the previous round and face a Leeds side who have won just one Premier League match so far this campaign. Marcelo Bielsa’s side defeated Fulham on penalties to advance last month and have not beaten Arsenal since a 3-2 win the Premier League in May 2003. Leeds needed a late Rodrigo penalty to salvage a point at home to Wolves on Saturday while Arsenal moved into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

310K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy