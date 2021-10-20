CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Common Places COVID Is Spreading Right Now (And Where It’s Not)

 9 days ago

(KFOR NEWS October 20, 2021) New data is showing the most common places where Covid-19 is...

www.kfornow.com

Fox News

Minnesota doctors silenced over COVID views: 'If it's happening to someone else, it could happen to you'

Two Minnesota doctors are speaking out after being silenced for reiterating the importance of individual rights as it pertains to COVID-related policies. Dr. Scott Jensen, a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state, faces a fifth investigation in just one year for emphasizing the importance of natural immunity, and Dr. Jeffrey Horak was reportedly terminated from his role of 15 years as a veteran of general surgery after speaking at a local school board meeting.
MINNESOTA STATE
WREG

Masks recommended, not required, in Shelby County businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The indoor mask mandate in Shelby County will expire for private businesses, though they continue to be highly recommended. The Shelby County Health Department issued a new health order Wednesday, effective immediately. It notes that COVID numbers have been decreasing locally, and the area is no longer considered a high-transmission area by […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
PIX11

Indoor vaccine mandate hurting majority of NYC restaurants, survey finds

NEW YORK — The vaccination-proof mandate created challenges for almost all New York restaurants, a State Restaurant Association survey found. In all, more than 90 percent of the 25 New York City restaurateurs surveyed said they had customer-related challenges including customers refusing to dine after the mandate is enforced, diners screaming at restaurant hosts and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Only Eligible Household to Receive SNAP Benefits in November. Avail Them NOW!

The supplemental benefits will be available to households receiving SNAP benefits in November 2021. SNAP benefits are similar to those that were provided to households using the benefits in previous months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the Mississippi Department of Human Services Monday morning.
HEALTH SERVICES
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
stonyplainreporter.com

COVID-19 vaccination proof requirements changing

As COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate in the area, as of this past Monday, Albertans need to provide proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to access many restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
PUBLIC HEALTH

