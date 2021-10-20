CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID infection rate remains high

By NANCY PEYTON npeyton@hdmediallc.com
lincolnjournal.com
 9 days ago

HAMLIN — Active coronavirus cases have continued to fluctuate in Lincoln, with the county remaining red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map Saturday. There were 133 active cases recorded as of Oct....

www.lincolnjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Death Of COVID-19 Patient In Their 20s, 408 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 408 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed cases and 143 are probable cases. There have been 8,761 total hospitalizations and 131,032 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,299. The 12 newly-reported deaths range from Oct. 2-26. One patient was in the 19-24 age group and the other 11 were in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 27, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 408 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 143 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/dtVgar0yjD — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 27, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
frederickcountymd.gov

Virus Transmission Rate Remains High in Frederick County

County Facilities to Remain Open by Appointment Only until Jan. 1. FREDERICK, Md. –Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high in Frederick County, leading to 11 deaths so far in October and stressing local healthcare systems. There have been more than 250 new cases diagnosed every week in Frederick County for each of the past 11 weeks. On Tuesday, Frederick Health Hospital reported 30 hospitalizations related to the virus. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner encourages eligible residents to get their vaccine booster shots and wear masks in indoor public places, following CDC guidelines.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Romesentinel.com

Statewide seven-day average COVID-19 infection positivity rate is 2.30%

There were 43 COVID-19-related deaths across New York on Wednesday and Thursday’s statewide seven-day average infection positivity rate was measured at 2.30%, according to information from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. Looking locally, on Wednesday Oneida County charted 84 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no new virus-related deaths. The positivity...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infection Rate#Hamlin#Dhhr#Lincoln County Schools
Martinsville Reporter-Times

Morgan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 45% of people fully vaccinated

Morgan County has administered more than 63,220 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Oct. 25, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health. That's up 1.05% from the previous week's tally of 62,561 COVID-19 doses administered. In Morgan County, 45% of people living in Morgan County are fully...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WHO 13

Iowa Department of Public Health reports 117 more COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is out with its full weekly COVID-19 report including the latest number of Iowans who have died from the virus. The IDPH’s coronavirus website is reporting 117 additional deaths from COVID-19. While those deaths occurred during a six-week period from September 7 to October 20, […]
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
CBS Baltimore

FDA Advisory Panel Backs Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Aged 5 To 11

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a major step toward ending this pandemic once and for all. Pfizer’s request to roll out covid vaccines to kids as young as five cleared a major hurdle. An FDA advisory panel carefully debated before giving the green light — meaning 28 million kids nationwide could start rolling up their sleeves as soon as next week. The Pfizer vaccine may soon be available to its youngest patients. “I think it’s very important they be vaccinated,” said Debbie. Tuesday, the FDA endorsed a mini-dose of the company’s vaccine for kids ages five to 11 and the state is getting ready for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Post

Former president Bill Clinton to remain hospitalized for ‘non-Covid-related infection’

Former president Bill Clinton will remain hospitalized Friday night as he recovers from an infection, his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California at Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday “to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection,” his spokesman, Angel Ureña, said in a statement. “All health...
POTUS
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy