Tarrah scores 8 points

Andrew Wiggins totaled 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal in the Warriors’ 104-101 loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday. Wiggins scored 16.0 points in the Warriors’ loss to the Grizzlies, contributing to a nice stat-line that saw him contribute to every performance category of the stat-sheet. He could be an excellent complementary player in your lineup given his relatively high and consistent floor; however, he may be a tad overpriced, limiting the value he could yield for your team.
