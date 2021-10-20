CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

River Island launches dog fashion collection so you can twin with your pooch

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nInS1_0cWpomWe00

River Island is set to launch a brand new collection of dog clothes and accessories for pet owners .

RI Dog will launch on Thursday 21 October, with the British fast fashion brand promising to cater for “every kind of pooch”.

Dog parents – who often use the term “pawrents” on social media – can also buy matching padded coats to twin with their furry friend on autumnal walks.

The collection will include raincoats, monogrammed jumpers, leashes, handkerchiefs and other accessories such as dog harnesses in small, medium and large dog sizes, with prices ranging from £10 to £30.

The pooch-friendly collection comes after the UK saw a surge in pet ownership, with at least 3.2 million households having acquired a pet since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Jlda_0cWpomWe00

According to the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association , young people between the ages of 16 and 34 account for 59 per cent of new pet owners.

River Island first launched RI Dog in 2016, which featured an eight-piece collection of autumn/winter wear. It included cable knits, bomber jackets, collars and slogan T-shirts for four-legged friends.

However, the brand has not released another dog-focused collection since then. River Island teased the opening of an “RI Dog Style Studio” as an April Fool’s prank, but no dog clothing or accessories have been available to buy online.

With an estimated 24 million pet dogs and cats currently in the UK, the pet clothing market has proved lucrative in recent years.

Market insights collated by the GroomArts Academy show that pet owners spend nearly £200 on average on clothes for their pets and 66 per cent of owners buy pet accessories.

Britons spend on average £95 a month (or £1,150 a year) on their pets, with more than a quarter of pet owners admitting they like to pamper them.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Stylish Dog Accessory Makes Picking Up After Your Pooch So Much Easier

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When you’re a pet parent, doody happens. That’s just the price of love. But nothing’s worse than struggling to get a single poop bag out of the holder while also trying to hold onto the leash. Sometimes you stand there for way too long trying to find the perforation between bags, and other times the entire roll goes flying while you’re fumbling around in the dark, in the rain, or in the snow (the worst!). Thankfully, Fable just came out with a sleek solution that makes picking up after your fur baby quicker, easier, and far less cumbersome.
PETS
FASHION Magazine |

Stella McCartney Launches Unisex Gen Z Collection + Other Fashion News

Plus, Mejuri collabs with Sarah Harris and Dolce & Gabbana releases a limited edition dessert. Kaleidoscopic colours abound in Stella McCartney’s latest capsule collection, Stella Shared 3. Three young artists — Ed Curtis, Maisie Broome (Myfawnwy) and Tom Tosseyn — give the British brand a Club-kid twist as bold prints and patterns transform iconic Stella archetypes into Gen Z staples. If you need another reason to be excited, the unisex apparel is made entirely from sustainable materials.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Nordstrom X Black Owned Everything Launches A Sporty, Fashion-Forward Collection

Featuring designers Brandon Blackwood, L'ENCHANTEUR, Sammy B, and William Okpo. Nordstrom has teamed up with Black Owned Everything, the marketplace for Black-owned businesses founded by celebrity stylist Zerina Akers, to promote the work of four Black designers in stores. The initiative will be integrated into Nordstrom’s retail space for their Nike selection through Akers’ curation and styling products from the four Black-owned brands with the season’s flyest Nike and Jordan releases.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#British#Groomarts Academy#Britons
TrendHunter.com

Security-Inspired Fashion Collections

Luxury fashion label VETEMENTS has teamed up with Russian clothing brand SV Moscow to launch 'OXPAHA,' a cohesive new clothing collection inspired by classic security uniforms. 'OXPAHA' means "security" in Russian, making it an appropriate title for this tightly themed capsule. The collection consists of just two new oversized garments,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Animal-Friendly Fashion Collections

H&M's Co-Exist Story is an animal-friendly fashion collection that has received the stamp of approval from the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA.) The collection of womenswear, menswear and kidswear prominently features alternatives to animal-derived fabrics and processes, such as Flwrdwn (an alternative to down that's made with wildflowers) and Vegea (a plant-based substitute for leather.)
PETS
Mountain Democrat

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month: Tips for finding the perfect pooch

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and Best Friends Animal Society is encouraging anyone who has been thinking about getting a dog to take the plunge and find themselves a new best friend at a local shelter or rescue, since the need is still great. Even with the pandemic...
PETS
Elite Daily

25 Captions For Dog Costumes So You Can Pawty Like A Pup-Star

With the spookiest night of the year right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about your Howl-o-ween game plan and what you’ll be dressing up as this year. If you’re a fur parent, chances are you’re thinking of paying tribute to your four-legged bestie with the perfect dog costume (and snapping plenty of pics to share to the ‘Gram). When you’re ready to post, forget the tricks, because these captions for dog costumes are total treats.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Pets
SPY

The Best Customized Dog Food for Picky Pooches

Customized dog food has become quite popular in recent years with companies like The Farmer’s Dog and Just Food for Dogs offering subscription services. If you don’t have to lug a 90-pound bag of food home, then why not give it a try? Another perk of customized dog food is the well, customized food. If your dog has any allergies, then this is a way to nip those in the bud right away. Feed your dog food you know won’t upset their stomach or cause them to have a reaction. Knowing what your dog is eating every day gives pet...
PETS
fox4news.com

You Bet Your Life launches Smart Dog Contest

There's a new contest to try out your comedy chops against Jay Leno. Good Day gets the details from Leno and his You Bet Your Life co-host Kevin Eubanks.
PETS
97ZOK

St. Charles Pooch Named “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog”

You're looking at the face of a dog who could walk into our building, pretty much demand anything that she'd like--and get it immediately. The chances of that dog dropping by to pay a visit to a bunch of radio stations is somewhat remote, I'll admit. Plus, she's getting a ton of recognition and probably more than a few treats, so she doesn't really need to hit up media companies for scraps.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
SPY

The 15 Best Tattoo Soaps to Keep Your Ink Looking Fresh

Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best soaps for tattoos. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an open wound and must be kept very clean,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “However, there are so many soaps with different chemicals and ingredients that can be abrasive, irritate the skin or even lead to infection. To minimize the chance of...
SKIN CARE
Classic Rock 96.1

A Tyler Apartment Complex Wants To DNA Swab Dogs So They Can Test Dog Poop

Cleaning up after your dog does their dirty business is just part of being a responsible dog owner. However, we know that not everyone is responsible. Nothing sucks more when you accidentally step into a pile of dog poo. Once you've stepped in it you're tracking it everywhere, it's stinky and it's harder than hell to get out of those little crevices on the sole of your tennis shoes. Most of the time you have to wait until it's hardened and then beat your shoes against a brick wall or driveway to get it all out. Life would be better if dog owners would just clean up after their dogs do their business.
TYLER, TX
The Independent

9 best dog leads that will get them excited for walkies

Among the most essential bits of kit for any dog owner is – you guessed it – a lead. So whether you’re one of the thousands of people who decided to get a dog during lockdown – or whether you’ve just got a pup or you have had dogs in your family for years – a good dog lead is a must-have accessory.Standard leads are the most common – these come in a range of lengths, widths and materials and are ideal for walking and training dogs who are generally well behaved. Retractable and stretchy leads are great for dogs...
PETS
Footwear News

APL Goes to Outer Space With New ‘Dune’ Sneaker Capsule Collaboration

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) is getting intergalactic, thanks to its latest capsule collaboration with sci-fi epic “Dune.” The sporty brand’s limited-edition collection comes courtesy of the star-studded movie, which has already been renewed for a second film. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, the movie follows Paul (Chalamet), heir to the House Atreides, whose desert planet Arrakis faces a coup from the antagonistic House Harkonnen. APL’s coordinating unisex line, which retails from $220-$325, takes direct inspiration from the movie’s color palettes to bring three sporty sneakers a futuristic twist. All pairs also include branded purple “Dune” insoles. The Techloom Bliss sneakers take direct...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Dog Treats for Training Fido in 2021

Training your dog may seem like a major task at first, but once you settle on a training plan and gain a sense of routine, it’ll get easier. Utilizing specific dog treats for training will become a big factor in letting your dog understand what they’re doing right. Positive reinforcement is a popular technique and treats play a big role in facilitating good outcomes for puppies. The first thing you need to decide is what type of treat your dog enjoys. Texture and flavor are the main components here. Does your dog enjoy chewy treats or bite-sized nibbles? Most training treats are...
PETS
The Independent

M&S beauty advent calendar review: Expect treats from Aveda, L’Occitane and more

Autumn is upon us, which means only one thing: the festive season is fast approaching. As we start making plans with friends and family in the run up to 25 December, another way to enjoy the countdown to Christmas is with a beauty advent calendar.Over the past few years, more and more brands and retailers have released their own versions, filled with mini and full-size products across make-up, skincare and haircare. Some are more anticipated than others, and luxury department store Liberty London is the market leader, with its gigantic beauty offering selling out every year since it first launched...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

The Independent

309K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy