SLU Introduces $20M Center For Athletics

We are thrilled to announce the addition of Robin Kirk as the Dean of Academic Affairs and Museum Sciences at the Aerospace Center for Excellence. Robin Kirk has been with the Aerospace Center for Excellence since June 2021 and substantiated her role in ACE’s educational programming. With dedication and commitment, she contributed to the training and education of museum staff on how to design execute from blueprint to budget and the building of the finished products and installations. Robin has showcased ingenuity and meritorious implementation of programs and initiatives that continued during the grand opening on August 4th of the ACE SkyLab Innovation Center, the re-opening of corporate offices, and the relaunch of the ACE Florida Air Museum. President and CEO John Leenhouts remarks, “Those of us who were fortunate enough to call ourselves her colleagues will forever be grateful for the chance to work alongside her.”

MUSEUMS ・ 3 DAYS AGO