Hertz Global Holdings Inc. , which emerged from bankruptcy in July, said Thursday it had net income of $571 million, or $1.13 a share, in the third quarter, after a loss of $222 million, or $1.42 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue doubled to $2.226 billion from $1.268 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 85 cents and revenue of $2.225 billion. The revenue number reflects "the continued rebound in leisure travel and tight fleet inventory as Hertz executes against its strategic roadmap," the rental car company said in a statement. "While volume continued to be lower...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO