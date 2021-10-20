Star East St. Louis Receiver Picks Mizzou

If Coach Nick Saban says he is the best player in the country. After all, Coach Saban just might know what he is doing. Seven national championships. Yeah, I would say so. Kiyaunta Goodwin, Rivals 100 Offensive Tackle, ranked second in the state. It was a fantastic weekend for recruits...
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
With rumors swirling about his candidacy for the vacant USC job and his team coming off back-to-back losses, Penn State head coach James Franklin thrice referred to Ohio State as “Illinois” during his press conference on Tuesday. “My focus is completely on Illinois and this team and this program,” Franklin...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are three possible scenarios for which time slot the Alabama game against LSU is played on November 6. A home matchup this season, the Crimson Tide will either play at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.
EDWARDSVILLE — At 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds, Jireh Mays knows how to eat. On Friday night, he and the East St. Louis defense ate like no team ever before as it finished its tour of the Southwestern Conference without yielding a single point. East Side rolled past Edwardsville 58-0 at...
EDWARDSVILLE - Quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle threw two touchdown passes to Luther Burden III, ran for a touchdown and Burden took a punt back 42 yards for another touchdown as East St. Louis defeated Edwardsville 58-0 in a Southwestern Conference football game Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Battle threw to...
LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
On a lazy, otherwise-uneventful Tuesday in August, five words from Luther Burden on Twitter sent Missouri football discourse into a frenzy. “(R)espect my decision … business move,” the five-star East St. Louis High School receiver tweeted. A graphic accompanied the all-lowercase sentence, stating his decommitment from Oklahoma. The public reaction...
Will Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class, be at Death Valley this weekend? The Clemson Insider checked back in on Monday with Nelson Stewart, Manning's head coach at Isidore Newman (...)
EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers did what few teams have done the last handful of years against the East St. Louis Flyers. The Tigers forced the high-powered Flyers to punt on their first possession. “That was a positive,” EHS coach Matt Martin said. Not many positives followed, though, for the...
During his media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if the Tigers will take the redshirt tag off of freshman tight end Jake Briningstool, with Braden Galloway (...)
Records: East St. Louis 6-1 overall, 4-0 Southwestern Conference; Edwardsville 5-2, 3-1. Friday football roundup: Cotton throws four TDs as De Smet tops SLUH; Highland beats Mascoutah. East St. Louis defense completes clean SWC slate with shutout of Edwardsville. Goal-line stand gives Seckman first win over Fox in 15 years.
CREVE COEUR, Mo–The Verlo Mattress Prep Zone took us to De Smet Jesuit Friday, where the Spartans (5-2) hosted the SLUH Jr. Bills (4-2). Among those in attendance was University of Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz, who came in via helicopter on a recruiting trip before heading back to Columbia for tomorrow morning’s tilt with Texas A&M.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Luther Burden, the nation’s top-rated high school wide receiver, will make his long-awaited college choice Tuesday with three coaching staffs and three fan bases waiting in suspense. The five-star prospect from East St. Louis High will decide between Alabama, Georgia and Missouri and make his announcement at 6 p.m. at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club.
ST. LOUIS — The top wide receiver recruit in the country is officially heading to the University of Missouri. East St. Louis senior Luther Burden III committed to the Tigers on Tuesday. Burden made the announcement at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in St. Louis. "It's a blessing....
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Mizzou wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin announced that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday morning. Maclin notably broke his arm during fall camp, so he did not get much playing time in the 2021 season, as he just appeared in one game and had no receptions. But the redshirt freshman did have one reception in his first year with the Tigers, as he appeared in three games.
Comments / 0