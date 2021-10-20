CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edie Falco pays tribute to late Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini

Cover picture for the articleEdie Falco felt a special connection with 'The Sopranos' co-star James Gandolfini. The...

James Gandolfini Broke Down in Tears After Performing ‘Sopranos’ Character for Wounded Vet

James Gandolfini once screamed and cursed at a wounded vet and the man’s mother thanked The Sopranos actor for it. Though, it took a toll on him. Gandolfini was visiting Walter Reed military hospital during the height of The Sopranos’ popularity, Yahoo said. He wanted to speak to injured troops returning from Iraq and Afghanistan and thank them. He’d recently produced the HBO documentary Alive Day Memories, which follows the lives of soldiers who lost a limb in combat as they return home.
Edie Falco Knows How to Let Go

A recent story in the Times Magazine proclaimed that “every young person in America” is watching “The Sopranos,” and there might be something to it. Since the advent of the pandemic, my social-media feeds have been full of commentary from people newly discovering the gabagool-scented world of Tony and the gang. Perhaps it has to do with the show’s portrait of American decay, as the piece’s author, Willy Staley, theorized, or perhaps it has to do with the fact that there are eighty-six episodes and we’ve all had a lot of time to kill. Whatever it is, a lamentably low number of the “Sopranos” memes clogging up the Internet feature Carmela Soprano, the show’s manicured, maneuvering matriarch. This is an oversight: in a show stacked with stellar acting, Edie Falco’s performance as the long-suffering Jersey mob wife remains unparalleled in its brashness and surprising fragility.
The Friends Cast Paid Tribute to Late Co-star James Michael Tyler

The Friends cast is honoring late co-star James Michael Tyler after news that he has passed away following a battle with prostate cancer. The actor, who played Gunther on the show, has died at the age of 59. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and began treatment in 2018. Earlier this summer, he revealed his diagnosis for the first time after the Friends reunion special aired.
James Gandolfini
Edie Falco
‘You’ Season 3 Includes Tribute to Late Star Mark Blum

Netflix released Season 3 of You today, and the new episodes included a touching tribute to one of the stars the show lost in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Mark Blum, who starred as bookshop owner Mr. Ivan Mooney in the first season of the show, passed away on March 25, 2020 of COVID complications. He was 63.
Lena Dunham pays tribute to late ‘Girls’ co-star Peter Scolari

Lena Dunham has paid tribute to late Girls co-star Peter Scolari following his death from cancer at the age of 66. The actor, who played Dunham’s on-screen dad Tad Hovarth in all six seasons of the comedy series, died on October 22nd following a two-year battle with the disease. Along...
A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
Ron Perlman Settles Divorce, Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Opal Stone Perlman $12,500 a Month After 38-Years of Marriage

Putting it to bed. Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman have settled their divorce nearly two years after the actor filed, Us Weekly can confirm. The Sons of Anarchy alum, 71, has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, October 26. The only way Ron can stop paying the 70-year-old jewelry designer is if she gets remarried or dies.
Singer Chante Moore And Former BET Exec Stephen Hill Announce Engagement

Chante Moore has got a man at home, and he’s a very familiar face. The singer went public with her relationship with former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill, during a trip filled with sun, sand and good vibes. He turned 60 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and to celebrate the day and the man, she shared a special message for him on Instagram with a photo of them together on a boat watching the sun set over the ocean. Her message began with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder and closed with these heartfelt words.
