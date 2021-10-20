CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivas, Stevenson are heavy betting favorites

 8 days ago

Odds are finally set for the first ever world title clash in the WBC’s new bridgerweight division...

ESPN

How J. Prince helped bring Floyd Mayweather, Andre Ward and now Shakur Stevenson to boxing glory

EMOTIONALLY HIGH OFF a huge payday, Shakur Stevenson felt like it was time to get iced out. He had just claimed the WBO interim junior lightweight title after cruising past Jeremiah Nakathila. His 24th birthday was right around the corner. So, Stevenson decided to spoil himself with a gift: a chunky, diamond-encrusted chain with his initials, SS, as a flashy charm.
CBS Sports

Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson odds, picks, predictions: Boxing insider reveals best bets for Oct. 23

Jamel Herring puts his WBO junior lightweight title on the line Saturday against undefeated interim champion Shakur Stevenson to headline a boxing showcase at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Coverage of the fight is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. ET. The undefeated Stevenson (16-0) is a 2016 Olympic silver medalist who has been heavily marketed as one of the sport's rising stars won a fringe title in just his 10th pro fight. He won the WBO featherweight title in October 2019 but vacated it so he could move up and pursue higher-profile bouts. He is likely to face his stiffest test yet from Herring (23-2), who hasn't lost in more than four years and is seeking the fourth successful defense of his belt.
fightnews.com

Shakur Stevenson: I smelled blood.

“I smelled blood,” said newly-crowned WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson after dethroning reigning champ Jamel Herring. “I saw he was bleeding and was like, ‘OK, I have to attack the cut. I was trying to touch the cut to make the doctor try and stop it.”. Steven also made...
The Ring Magazine

Oscar Rivas looks to make history as the first WBC ‘bridgerweight’ titlist

You won’t find bridgerweight in the boxing spellcheck dictionary. Get ready to add it after this weekend. Oscar Rivas knows the history. The 34-year-old Colombian even went into the origins of how a six-year-old boy named Bridger Walker saved his younger sister from a savage dog attack in July 2020 and received 90 stitches in his face.
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Oscar Rivas Defeats Ryan Rozicki By UD; Earns WBC Bridgerweight Title

Oscar Rivas Becomes the Inaugural WBC World Bridgerweight Champion. At the Olympia Theatre, Montreal, Canada, history will be made as Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas faces Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki for the newly created WBC world bridgerweight title. Many may ask, what is the bridgerweight? It’s a new division created by the...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Lewis to train Olympian medalist Garside

Hall of Fame boxing trainer Johnny Lewis, who trained greats like Jeff Fenech, Kostya Tszyu and Jeff Harding, has teamed up with Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Harry Garside. Lewis will now coach the classy lightweight, who will make his pro debut on the undercard of WBO #1 Tim Tszyu vs. WBO #7 Takeshi Inoue on November 17 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney promoted by George Rose of No Limit Boxing Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

James looking to make a big statement

WBA welterweight titleholder Jamal “Shango” James will look to move one step closer to the very top of the welterweight division when he takes on unbeaten contender Radzhab Butaev in a Showtime-televised matchup on October 30 in Las Vegas. “I’m looking to make a big statement in this fight,” said...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Rivas, Rozicki make weight

Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas outweighed Ryan Rozicki by nearly 20 pounds at their weigh-in Thursday in Montreal for the inaugural World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight title. (WBC bridgerweight title) Sébastien Bouchard 148.6 vs. Sergio Ortega 148.2. Terry Osias: 172.6 vs. Joaquin Murrieta 173.4. Alexandre Roberge 207 vs. Francis Charbonneau 199.8. Kevin...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightnews.com

Hiraoka wins vacant Japanese, WBO AP 140lb belts

Unbeaten lanky southpaw, IBF#6 Andy Hiraoka (18-0, 13 KOs), 139.75, seized a couple of vacant Japanese and WBO Asia Pacific 140-pound belts when he decked unbeaten hard-puncher, 20-year-old Jin Sasaki (11-1, 10 KOs), 144 (who failed to make weight by four pounds), three times and finally halted him at 1:58 of the eleventh round in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. The 5’11” Andy, the son of a Ghanan-American trainer Justice, used to be a track and field runner before he concentrated on boxing, and his physical flexibility and reflexes are very excellent.
COMBAT SPORTS

