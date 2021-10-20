'Nature' celebrates 40 years of documenting wildlife

LACMA’s 10th annual Art+Film Gala now has its headliner. Soul singer and songwriter Celeste has joined the lineup for the Nov. 6 event, in which she will be joined by DJ D-Nice who will spin a set during the cocktail hour. As previously announced, the program will honor legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and prominent artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, best known for their portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. Back again as co-chairs are Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, presenting sponsor Gucci and Audi. Chow is already looking forward to seeing Celeste on stage, forecasting that it will be a highlight of the night. “Celeste has captured the world’s attention with her gorgeous, soulful voice and deeply moving songs,” said the art collector and philanthropist. Celeste, who released her debut album Not Your Muse earlier this year, snagged a BRIT Rising Star Award and saw her breakout single “Strange” climb the charts and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs after its inclusion on the Netflix hit Outer Banks. Her other tracks include “Hear My Voice” (featured in Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7) and “A Little Love.”

2 DAYS AGO