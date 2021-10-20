'Nature' celebrates 40 years of documenting wildlife

Camouflage groupers as a species are endangered by overfishing, the museum noted, though these particular fish are protected within the reserve. "This year's Grand Title winner reveals a hidden underwater world, a fleeting moment of fascinating animal behaviour that very few have witnessed," said Doug Gurr, the museum's director, in a statement. "In what could be a pivotal year for the planet, with vital discussions taking place at COP15 and COP26, Laurent Ballesta's Creation is a compelling reminder of what we stand to lose if we do not address humanity's impact on our planet. The protection provided to this endangered species by the biosphere reserve highlights the positive difference we can make."
“Every year we have been witness to it: how the world descends into a rich mash, in order that it may resume.” —Mary Oliver, from “Lines Written in the Days of Growing Darkness.”. Our glorious fall colors are drifting to the ground, lying thick in the woods and the edges...
Each July around the full moon, an army descends upon the waters of French Polynesia with a shared goal: to make the ocean, ever so briefly, explode in a fit of grouper sex. The magnificently well-coordinated and fleeting aggregation of these enormous fish attracts the attention of a lot of sharks and, in recent years, marine biologists. Now, a photo capturing the split-second spawning of camouflage groupers has won photographer and marine biologist Laurent Ballesta the title of London's Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021.
If you are a lover of all things fall, listen up, as today’s feature is just for you! Colorado is known near and far for its stunning landscape and – therefore – beautiful foliage, but did you know that some places are better than others for optimal viewing? One of these places is southern Colorado’s […]
The post Enjoy Fall In Southern Colorado At The Beautiful Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center appeared first on Only In Your State.
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Critter Counter open at the Observation Building. 12:00 p.m.: Storytelling and hand drum music with friends from the Oneida Nation. Events are free and family-friendly. The community is invited to help us celebrate 85 years of working together for wildlife and education in nature!
Take a look at this lovely illustrated stamp series by Sathira Ravin. This stamp series was done by Sathira Ravin as a design proposal for the Philatelic Bureau of Sri Lanka to celebrate Children’s Day 2020. The ultimate goal of this stamp series was to make the younger generation love and save their environment. In order to raise adults who are passionate about protecting the environment and preserving our planet, they must first develop a deep love for it.
Live music and art welcomed guests back to the University Art Gallery on Wednesday, marking both the 40th anniversary of the formation of Women of Visions as well as the gallery’s first in-person exhibit since February 2020. Women of Visions, Inc. was formed in 1981 when a group of African-American...
Melissa Gilbert has recently captured a few snaps from her road trip and posted them on Instagram, sharing her trip with family and friends. Today, she posted a very special series of photos about that trip. The photos revealed that there was a “higher purpose” to the drive. The first...
A pretty big My 600-Lb. Life production secret leaked today. Turns out, there is a portion of the hit TLC series the production team fakes and stages to views. An individual claiming to know someone who went through the process of filming spilled the My 600-Lb. Life production secret in the comments of a recent trailer for Season 10 that the network uploaded on Instagram.
A thousand years ago, in what is now Peru, a middle-aged man was entombed amid a wealth of golden artifacts.
His tightly scrunched-up body was turned upside-down, his head detached and placed close by. On his face was a delicate metal mask, with large decorative earrings and bulging beaded eyes. Both the mask and skeleton were streaked red.
The red pigment was identified as cinnabar when the mask was first discovered 30 years ago, but researchers led by University of Oxford chemist, Elisabete Pires, were curious to understand what bound the paint together. Their investigation revealed a little more than they were expecting:...
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A Studio in the Woods is pleased to announce that the 11th annual FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature will be held on Saturday, November 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Set in the lush bottomland hardwood forest of A Studio in the Woods, FORESTival is fun for the whole family and feels a world away while still being within the city limits. This year, the festival celebrates the 20th anniversary of A Studio in the Woods, which has supported over 200 artists and scholars in its first two decades.
With a hard-to-miss hump behind its head and a colorful appearance — olive back, silver sides, white belly — the humpback chub would stand out in any waters. Now, it’s getting a significant upgrade in the world of species conservation: being reclassified from “endangered” to “threatened” under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
LACMA’s 10th annual Art+Film Gala now has its headliner.
Soul singer and songwriter Celeste has joined the lineup for the Nov. 6 event, in which she will be joined by DJ D-Nice who will spin a set during the cocktail hour. As previously announced, the program will honor legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and prominent artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, best known for their portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. Back again as co-chairs are Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, presenting sponsor Gucci and Audi.
Chow is already looking forward to seeing Celeste on stage, forecasting that it will be a highlight of the night. “Celeste has captured the world’s attention with her gorgeous, soulful voice and deeply moving songs,” said the art collector and philanthropist.
Celeste, who released her debut album Not Your Muse earlier this year, snagged a BRIT Rising Star Award and saw her breakout single “Strange” climb the charts and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs after its inclusion on the Netflix hit Outer Banks. Her other tracks include “Hear My Voice” (featured in Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7) and “A Little Love.”
An old-school television tuned to static provides the first clue that Circle A Café is not your average tavern. Some bars celebrate Happy Hour, Circle A takes it a step further with Ecstatic Hour, offering the first patron through the door a free shot. “We lived up on Humboldt in...
Akoya is utterly drenched in reverb, Morgane’s vocals bouncing off a luscious bassline and complimented by various dubby effects (including a Smoke City sample?), while InLove2 uses the titular refrain to lend focus to the mid-tempo house groove, washed out yet centre-stage. Unfortunately the opening track is not the best advertisement of what’s to come, as Hidden By Horizons never turns its promising moments into anything noteworthy.
The winners and finalists for the 2021 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, put on by the Natural History Museum, were recently announced. Over 50,000 images were submitted from 95 countries. French underwater photographer Laurent Ballesta was declared the Overall Winner for his image of camouflage groupers gathering during mating season.
Illustrating the challenges faced by wildlife in a dynamic, sub-tropical swamp ecosystem is no easy feat, but photographer Mac Stone’s image from Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary does just that. His was one of a record-breaking number of entries, submitted by professional and amateur photographers from 95 countries, chosen by the Natural History Museum in London for its 57th annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. The awards are considered to be the Oscars of the wildlife photography world.
Last year when we all needed to get out and see some cool things Nature Illuminated was created at the Minnesota Zoo. This was a drive-through experience because of COVID protocols. This year the zoo is bringing back the attraction, but there will also be a walking experience included. The...
The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites the public to celebrate autumn with their annual Fall Fest on Saturday, November 6. The event will take place at the Woodlands Nature Station, 3146 Silver Trail Road, in Cadiz. Admission is $7 for ages 18 and up, $5 for ages 5-17, and free for ages 4 and under.
Comments / 0