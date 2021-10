One of the most annoying things that Windows came with was an update at the wrong time. It has happened to me many times that I urgently needed to use my computer, but then Windows decided to update, and I was stuck for hours at a time on the update screen. Windows 11, however, allows you to schedule the Restart required for an update and even check the time required for the update to happen. This tutorial will show you how to schedule a restart for Windows update on Windows 11 systems.

