Energy systems in scenarios at net-zero CO emissions

By Julianne DeAngelo
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAchieving net-zero CO2 emissions has become the explicitgoal of many climate-energy policies around the world. Although many studies have assessed net-zero emissions pathways, the common features and tradeoffs of energy systems across global scenarios at the point of net-zero CO2 emissions have not yet been evaluated. Here, we examine the energy...

