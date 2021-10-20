CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Why fossil fuel subsidies are so hard to kill

By Jocelyn Timperley, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehind the struggle to stop governments propping up the coal, oil and gas industries. Jocelyn Timperley is a freelance climate journalist in San José, Costa Rica. You have full access to this article via your institution. Fossil-fuel subsidies are one of the biggest financial barriers hampering the world’s shift...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Big Oil clashes with US Democratic lawmakers over climate 'disinformation'

US oil industry executives faced tough questions from congressional Democrats on Thursday over statements on climate science and whether their actions on green energy live up to their marketing campaigns. But Democrats were unable to secure any expressions of regret by oil executives in a free-flowing session titled, "Fueling the Climate Crisis: Exposing Big Oil's Disinformation Campaign to Prevent Climate Action."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Un#Sustainable Energy#G20#Iea
Nature.com

Curbing fossil fuels and a look inside cells — the week in infographics

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. Some 20,000 people from 196 countries — including world leaders, scientists and activists — will converge in Glasgow, UK, on 31 October for COP26, the most anticipated United Nations climate summit in years. For many, the real challenges will come after the meeting in ensuring that governments actually follow through on their promises at home. This is particularly true for vague pledges by some nations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. What scientists want to see is definitive action taken to move away from fossil fuels. The price of energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar has plummeted over the past decade, and in many places these sources are now cheaper than fossil fuels. In a report published on 13 October, the International Energy Agency projected that under current policies, coal consumption will peak and begin to decline as early as 2025; a peak in oil consumption will follow around a decade later. But the global economy still runs on fossil fuels, and scientists say the path forward will be anything but easy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Greta Thunberg to join London protest against fossil fuels

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is to join a march through London on Friday in protest at the continued use of fossil fuels.The demonstration, which comes just days before the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, is one of 26 taking place in cities around the world. Protesters including Ms Thunberg are demanding the global financial system - in which London plays a major role - stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels.The Day of Action protest could be one of the largest climate finance protests in history and will take place at other financial centres including New York, San...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Home heating prices are skyrocketing, and there's nothing Biden can do about it

New York (CNN Business) — Americans are already dealing with sticker shock at the grocery store and when filling up at the pump. Next up: Home heating bills. US households that rely on natural gas for heating will spend an average of $746 to heat their homes this winter, up 30% from last winter, according to the Energy Information Administration. Retail natural gas prices are expected to hit the highest levels since the winter of 2005-2006.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Egypt
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. As part of the 2015 Paris Agreement, all countries agreed to slash emissions to limit temperature rises, and to submit ambitious plans for further cuts every five years. Ahead of the summit, which begins Sunday, we look at China's position.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Economic Growth and Carbon Emissions Used to Go Together. In Some Countries, That's Changing

When negotiators from almost 200 countries gather in Glasgow from Oct. 31 for the most important U.N. climate summit since 2015, the priority will be agreeing on how fast each country should cut its carbon emissions in order for the world to avoid catastrophic levels of climate change. The latest U.N. analysis, published Oct. 26 , found that current pledges would lead to a disastrous 2.6°C average global increase in temperatures over the preindustrial era by 2100—well above the Paris Agreement’s target of limiting warming to 1.5°C. And that’s if they even meet those targets, which looks unlikely.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Australia’s net-zero plan fails to tackle our biggest contribution to climate change: fossil fuel exports

The Morrison government’s eleventh hour commitment to net zero by 2050 is a monumental failure. Critics rightly point out the government’s plan involves no increase to Australia’s 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved – except a heavy reliance on technological solutions not yet invented. What we do know is not encouraging. The questionable focus on subsidising technologies such as carbon capture and storage seems designed to allow the fossil fuel industry to keep operating for decades to come. There is also no detail on how the promised jobs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy