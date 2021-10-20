Why fossil fuel subsidies are so hard to kill

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. Some 20,000 people from 196 countries — including world leaders, scientists and activists — will converge in Glasgow, UK, on 31 October for COP26, the most anticipated United Nations climate summit in years. For many, the real challenges will come after the meeting in ensuring that governments actually follow through on their promises at home. This is particularly true for vague pledges by some nations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. What scientists want to see is definitive action taken to move away from fossil fuels. The price of energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar has plummeted over the past decade, and in many places these sources are now cheaper than fossil fuels. In a report published on 13 October, the International Energy Agency projected that under current policies, coal consumption will peak and begin to decline as early as 2025; a peak in oil consumption will follow around a decade later. But the global economy still runs on fossil fuels, and scientists say the path forward will be anything but easy.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO