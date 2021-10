Over the weekend GoPro semi-quietly announced that they plan to issue a firmware update that’ll give users more control over how the Hero 10 handles no-airflow conditions, enabling upwards of a 154% increase over recording times. For those that had too much time on their hands, you might remember my GoPro Hero 10 Overheating test, where I put the Hero 10 through more than 40 different tests to figure out precisely where it overheated, and where it didn’t. In short, it overheated at 60FPS or higher in any scenario where there was zero airflow (such as inside statically mounted). Except in a fridge, then it did just fine. Same with a freezer, also fine. Also fine in a dive case too underwater (I detail all that in the video).

