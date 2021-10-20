CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Handelsbanken CEO expects lower personnel costs

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s Handelsbanken, having cut staff and branches, expects lower personnel expenses in coming quarters but faces rising investment in on-line services, the bank’s CEO said on Wednesday. It beat third-quarter profit forecasts after market close on Tuesday and announced it would make a strategic exit from...

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Altria stock slips after adjusted profit misses expectations, while revenue beat

Shaers of Altria Group Inc. slipped 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cigarette and heated tobacco seller reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while revenue fell but beat forecasts. Net losses widened to $2.7 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $952 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as special items related to the ABI investment, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.22 from $1.19, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The company recorded a 5-cent charge related to its investment in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. Revenue fell 4.7% to $6.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $5.73 billion, as smokeable products revenue fell 5.4% and oral tobacco products revenue declined 2.2%. Total cigarette shipment volume fell 12.9% to 24.05 billion sticks, including a 11.9% decline in Marlboro shipments. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $4.58 to $4.62 from $4.56 to $4.62, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.62. Altria's stock has slipped 0.3% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

General Dynamics tops profit expectations but revenue misses

General Dynamics Corp. reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue that missed, as the aerospace and defense contractor's technologies, combat and aerospace business segments missed expectations while marine systems beat. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income edged up to $860 million, or $3.07 a share, from $834 million, or $2.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.98. Revenue grew 1.5% to $9.57 billion, but was below the FactSet consensus of $9.85 billion. Among business segments, Aerospace revenue rose 4.6% to $2.07 billion but missed the FactSet consensus of $2.14 billion; Technologies revenue fell 4.0% to $3.12 billion to miss expectations of $3.34 billion; Combat Systems revenue declined 3.1% to $1.75 billion, below expectations of $1.81 billion; and Marine Systems revenue rose 9.6% to $2.64 billion, to beat expectations of $2.58 billion. The stock has run up 37.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
q957.com

Global advertising giant WPP upgrades outlook again

LONDON (Reuters) -WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, raised its sales guidance again on Thursday and said that much better than expected third-quarter trading showed a structural change to its growth rate, sending its shares up 4%. Chief Executive Mark Read told Reuters that the strength of demand – driven...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Citibank#Handelsbanken Ceo#Reuters#L1n2rf1s1#Swedish#Refinitiv Data
q957.com

Global green bond issuance could pass $1 trln next year, survey says

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors expect global green bond investment to double and reach $1 trillion for the first time in a single year by the end of 2022, a survey by the Climate Bonds Initiative showed on Thursday. The Climate Bonds Initiative, a London-based non-profit body that promotes investment in...
MARKETS
q957.com

Chinese developer Kaisa Group’s shares fall on ratings downgrade

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Chinese developer Kaisa Group lost nearly a fifth of their value on Thursday and its bonds fell after rating agency downgrades that highlighted the company’s limited access to funding and significant U.S. dollar debt obligations. Kaisa’s shares fell as much as 19.9% to an...
MARKETS
q957.com

Truecaller revenue more than doubles in first earnings report after IPO

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish mobile phone directory and caller identification service Truecaller reported a 129% rise in quarterly revenue in its first earnings report as a public company. Revenue rose to 312.8 million Swedish crowns ($36.48 million) from 136.5 million crowns a year earlier. ($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns) (Reporting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Costs for heating expected to rise

HANCOCK COUNTY — Heating bills are expected to rise significantly this winter due mostly to natural gas market conditions across the globe. One area natural gas provider cautions monthly bills could jump nearly 50%. The Associated Press reports that after years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

CEO expectations are changing—thanks, Delta

We have a new CEO poll out this morning, done in partnership with Deloitte. Three things stand out for me in the results:. 1) CEO expectations for the current year have changed significantly since we polled in early June. At that time, 53% said they expected that the “business effects of the pandemic will be over for their organization” by the end of 2021. Now, only 11% expect the effects to be gone by year-end. (Thank you, Delta variant.) Another 23% say the effects of the pandemic will be over by mid-2022, and an additional 35% say by the end of 2022.
MARKETS
Fudzilla

Intel CEO expects shortages until 2023

Back in late 202, Nvidia told us that shortages should be the thing of the past at some point in Q1 2021. In early 2021, Nvidia and its CEO adjusted the statement, telling the world that shortages are expected throughout most of 2021. Now, Pat Gelsinger, Intel's CEO, is repeatedly...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Anthem ups 2021 outlook after profit beat on lower costs

(Reuters) -Anthem Inc raised its earnings forecast for 2021 on Wednesday after the second-largest U.S. health insurer beat third-quarter profit estimates on the back of lower-than-expected medical costs. Anthem forecast 2021 adjusted profit to exceed $25.85 per share, raising its outlook for the third time this year. Earlier, the insurer...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Worldline Completes Acquisition of Handelsbanken’s Activities in the Nordics

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a leading payments company, announced on Monday that it had completed the acquisition of Handelsbanken’s card acquiring activities in the Nordic region. According to the press release, the manoeuvre is part of its strategy to consolidate its position within Europe. Handelsbanken is a big-player card acquirer in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Geely's Volvo Cars jumps 13% after IPO values it at $18 bln

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Automaker Volvo Cars' (VOLCARb.ST) shares rose 13% above their offer price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, following the completion of Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it...
BUSINESS
q957.com

General Dynamics posts 3% rise in third-quarter profit

(Reuters) – Defense contractor General Dynamics Corp posted a 3% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher sales in its marine systems and aerospace units. Net earnings rose to $860 million, or $3.07 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 3, from $834 million, or $2.90 per share,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
q957.com

Exchange operator CME’s quarterly profit jumps 125%

(Reuters) – Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit had more than doubled, spurred by robust trading across a majority of its asset classes. Net profit attributable to the company rose to $926.5 million, or $2.58 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

SolarWinds stock drops after swinging to a Q3 loss, providing downbeat Q4 outlook

Shares of SolarWinds Corp. dropped 4.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cyber security software company swung to a third-quarter loss while revenue beat expectation, although the fourth-quarter outlook was below current forecasts. The company recorded a net loss of $10.1 million, or 6 cents a share, after net income of $10.0 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue slipped 1.9% to $181.3 million, as recurring revenue rose 4.5% to $152.0 million while license revenue fell 25.6% to $29.2 million. The results don't include any contribution from the N-able Inc. business, as the spinoff was...
STOCKS
wibqam.com

Logitech expects supply chain pinch to continue – CEO

ZURICH (Reuters) – Logitech International Chief Executive Bracken Darrell expects logistics problems and component shortages to continue at least into early next year, he told Reuters on Tuesday. “This supply chain challenge will continue throughout the rest of this year,” said Darrell, referring to the mouse and keyboard maker’s financial...
TECHNOLOGY
q957.com

Caterpillar adjusted profit rises on higher equipment sales

-Caterpillar Inc’s third-quarter adjusted profit rose on Thursday, as construction demand and higher commodity prices boosted sales of heavy equipment across its businesses. The company, an industrial bellwether and proxy for global economic activity, has benefited from increased construction demand in North America and a rise in oil and commodity prices that is prompting customers to order more equipment as they ramp up production.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy