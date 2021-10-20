Study underscores S.D. efforts to minimize impact of child abuse

A petition is circulating to remove this Michigan woman from TikTok for allegedly scamming women out of money and more. The target of this petition is a woman that goes by @AngelaTheeG0ddess on TikTok. Angela is the self-proclaimed leader of Daddysgirls, which people are saying is a cult that targets gay BBW women. Over the last few months accusations have surfaced alleging that Angela has not only scammed many women out of money but has also forced them to cut themselves and pull their own hair for punishment or to prove loyalty. Warning: the allegations in the video below are disturbing.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO