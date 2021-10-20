Atlanta police officer hit by car on I-75 while investigating accident

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recovering after being seriously injured when a car traveling down I-75 hit him.

Officials say Officer Steven Randerson was working a traffic accident on Oct. 8 in the right shoulder on I-75 northbound near 17th St. NW when another car lost control and hit him.

Body camera footage released this week shows Randerson standing outside of his patrol vehicle, but inside the shoulder.

The nine-year veteran officer turns his back when a car driving too fast for the conditions slides out of the lane and into the shoulder, hitting the officer from behind.

“It happened so quick – I was hit by the SUV,” Randerson told Channel 2 Action News.

The driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Atlanta police officials are taking the opportunity to remind drivers about Georgia’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move one lane over when emergency vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

“We are grateful that Officer Randerson is in the healing process. This could have ended so much worse. This incident is a reminder of the many dangerous situation’s officers can and do encounter each day and how grateful we should all be for their service. We are proud of the work our officers do and are mindful of their bravery,” the department said in a Facebook post.

“Right now, it’s still hard to walk,” the officer said.

Officer Randerson says he does not know when he will be able to return to work.

