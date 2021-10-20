CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham watching Vlahovic's situation at Fiorentina

By Paul Vegas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham are watching Dusan Vlahovic's situation at Fiorentina. That's according to BILD's football chief Christian Falk. Falk reports Spurs are interested in Vlahovic as the...

