Diseases & Treatments

Comparison of cognitive performance between patients with Parkinson's disease and dystonia using an intraoperative recognition memory test

By Lin Shi
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuroscientific studies on the function of the basal ganglia often examine the behavioral performance of patients with movement disorders, such as Parkinson's disease (PD) and dystonia (DT), while simultaneously examining the underlying electrophysiological activity during deep brain stimulation surgery. Nevertheless, to date, there have been no studies comparing the cognitive performance...

www.nature.com

