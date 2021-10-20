The interaction of lipids and inflammatory markers predict negative symptom severity in patients with schizophrenia

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is usually applied in wound management and soft-tissue salvage after the development of complications. However, immediate postoperative application of NPWT over the flap coverage is seldom reported. We evaluate the effectiveness of immediate postoperative application of NPWT following fasciocutaneous or muscle flap coverage for lower leg reconstruction. A retrospective review of patients who underwent either fasciocutaneous or muscle flap coverage of lower leg soft-tissue defects applied with NPWT immediately after surgery was conducted in a level I trauma center. Sixteen patients, with an average age of 51.2Â years, were included in the study. Nine patients had trauma-related soft-tissue loss, six had subsequent soft-tissue defects after debridement, and one had burn injury. Two patients had been treated with free anterolateral thigh flaps, 11 with pedicle flaps, and three with muscle flaps. All flaps survived except for those in two patients with venous congestion on postoperative day 1, which needed further debridement and skin grafting. Therefore, the use of immediate incisional NPWT is an alternative for wound care following flap coverage. The U-shaped design allows easy flap observation and temperature check. Furthermore, this method eliminates any concerns of vascular pedicle compression under negative pressure.

