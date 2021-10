Leicester City’s Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho could be missing a handful of Premier League fixtures during the winter. Africa’s Cup of Nations will be taking its place right after Christmas. It’s a vital time in the Premier League calendar. Not only would Leicester City miss Ndidi and Iheanacho, but also they would be missing out on other players like Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy, who will represent Ghana and Senegal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO