Gary Neville has made a TV career out of forthright views, being unafraid to say what he thinks, but has got himself locked into a story about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He won’t criticise his pal overmuch, he won't call for him to get the sack. Something once admirable has become something absurd. The stubbornness that made Gary such a formidable opponent as a full-back, and in TV debates, now means that he cannot bring himself to say the obvious: Ole must go.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO