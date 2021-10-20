Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Oct. 19, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox quarterback Austin Jones scores the go-ahead touchdown against Avonworth on Sept. 17.

Now that we have hit the 2021 “stretch run,” the elite high school football teams across the state are picking it up a notch.

Of the 30 teams from last week’s HSSN state rankings, only three tasted defeat and two were bumped from the top five.

District 1 Chester lost and dropped out in 5A while District 6 Portage also fell on the gridiron and out of the Class A rankings.

District 6 McDowell fell hard to Maryland power Rock Creek Christian Academy, but the Trojans remain ranked as they dropped from No. 2 to No. 5.

The top-ranked teams all won as Central York (6A), Governor Mifflin (5A), Jersey Shore (4A), Central Valley (3A), Sto-Rox (2A) and Steelton-Highspire (A) remain atop their classifications heading into Week 8.

Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. Central York (8-0) (1) (D-3): The Panthers defeated Northeastern in Week 7, 53-7. They visit Dallastown on Friday.

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (4-2) (3) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated Archbishop Wood in Week 7, 38-20. They visit Roman Catholic on Friday.

3. Mt. Lebanon (8-0) (5) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated Norwin in Week 7, 35-7. They host Seneca Valley on Friday on HSSN.

4. LaSalle College (6-1) (4) (D-12): The Explorers did not play in Week 7. They visit Father Judge on Friday.

5. McDowell (6-1) (2) (D-10): The Trojans lost to Rock Creek Christian Academy (Md) in Week 7, 50-10. They visit Conneaut Area on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Governor Mifflin (7-0) (1) (D-3): The Mustangs defeated Muhlenberg in Week 7, 49-0. They host Daniel Boone on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (6-1) (2) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Butler in Week 7, 58-7. They visit Meadville on Friday.

3. Imhotep Charter (6-1) (3) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Martin Luther King in Week 7, 44-3. They host Olney on Saturday.

4. Moon (8-0) (4) (D-7): The Tigers defeated Upper St. Clair in Week 7, 16-13. They host Bethel Park on Friday on HSSN.

5. Shippensburg (8-0) (NR) (D-3): The Greyhounds defeated West Perry Week 7, 48-14. They host East Pennsboro on Friday.

Out: Chester (D-1)

Class 4A

1. Jersey Shore (8-0) (1) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Danville in Week 7, 42-21. They visit Bald Eagle on Friday.

2. Belle Vernon (7-0) (2) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Trinity in Week 7, 49-0. They do not play this weekend.

3. Thomas Jefferson (5-1) (3) (D-7): The defending state champion Jaguars defeated Ringgold in Week 7, 42-6. They visit McKeesport on Friday on HSSN.

4. Aliquippa (6-1) (4) (D-7): The Quips defeated Montour in Week 7, 49-0. They visit Blackhawk on Friday.

5. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (6-1) (5) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Milton Hershey in Week 7, 63-0. They visit Red Land on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (8-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated Ambridge in Week 7, 44-0. They visit Avonworth on Friday on HSSN.

2. Wyomissing (7-0) (2) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Kutztown in Week 7, 56-6. They host Schuylkill Valley on Saturday.

3. Neumann-Goretti (6-1) (3) (D-12): The Saints defeated Archbishop Carroll in Week 7, 54-0. They visit Cardinal O’Hara on Friday.

4. North Schuylkill (8-0) (4) (D-11): The Spartans defeated Salisbury Township in Week 7, 42-0. They visit Tamaqua on Friday.

5. Martinsburg Central (8-0) (5) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Bishop McCort in Week 7, 55-7. They visit Westmont-Hilltop on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox (8-0) (1) (D-7): The Vikings defeated Western Beaver in Week 7, 41-0. They visit Brentwood on Friday.

2. Southern Columbia (7-1) (2) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated Hugesville in Week 7, 41-7. They visit Selinsgrove on Friday.

3. Farrell (5-0) (3) (D-10): The Steelers did not play in Week 7. They host Kennedy Catholic on Friday.

4. Bellwood-Antis (8-0) (4) (D-6): The Blue Devils defeated Mount Union in Week 7, 49-0. They host Juniata Valley on Friday.

5. Serra Catholic (9-0) (5) (D-7): The Eagles defeated Apollo-Ridge in Week 7, 62-20. They host Summit Academy on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (7-0) (1) (D-3): The defending state champion Steamrollers defeated Camp Hill in Week 7, 67-2. They visit Big Spring on Friday.

2. Canton (8-0) (2) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Athens in Week 7, 34-10. They visit Hanover Area on Friday.

3. Old Forge (7-0) (3) (D-2): The Blue Devils defeated Holy Cross in Week 7, 24-21. They visit Susquehanna on Friday.

4. Clairton (5-2) (4) (D-7): The Bears defeated Greensburg Central Catholic in Week 7, 20-13. They visit Springdale on Friday.

5. Muncy (7-1) (NR) (D-4): The Indians defeated Montgomery in Week 7, 40-18. They visit Homer-Center on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Portage (D-6)