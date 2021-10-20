CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Newsletters

By Kiera Butler, Bio
Mother Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. If you subscribe to an email newsletter, there is a good chance that it is hosted by the popular platform Substack. The company makes it easy for anyone to bombard friends’ inboxes...

www.motherjones.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Independent is to launch a weekly comment newsletter ‘The Opinion’

As many of us return to a version of “the old normal”, there’s one thing we’ll all be grateful for: office conversation. But whether your time spent at the watercooler is virtual (on Slack), full-time or twice a week (for the Indy Voices team), you won’t want to miss out on the hottest topics. Here’s where The Independent can help. On 23 October, we’ll be launching a newsletter to bring you the very best digest of our weekly comment content, straight from the Voices desk. We’ll gather together the very best political analysis by our in-house experts, John Rentoul and...
BREXIT
Mother Jones

Investors, advertisers, and foundations have the kind of money that could save journalism. Instead they keep falling for mirages.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. If you follow media business news at all, September was a little like watching a NASCAR crash. News junkies gawked at the unraveling of Ozy Media, the Silicon Valley darling media startup whose pitch seemed lab-grown to appeal to vaguely liberal gatekeepers in corporate America and philanthropy. Look! its promise went. A news outlet reaching a vast, millennial audience with upbeat stories of people making change!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mercola
AFP

'Facebook Papers' explode ahead of platform's earnings report

Facebook was hit Monday by scathing reports from at least a dozen US news outlets based on internal documents, just hours before the company was to release its earnings report. The social media giant has faced a storm of criticism after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation. Reports Monday blamed CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the platform bending to state censors in Vietnam, noted Facebook had allowed hate speech to flourish internationally due to linguistic shortcomings, and said it knew its algorithm fueled toxic polarization online. "The Facebook Papers are so damning, so disturbing, so disgusting, and should lead to quick action at the federal level," tweeted Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, referring the moniker attached to the leak.
INTERNET
TheAtlantaVoice

CEO Mark Zuckerberg responds to the massive Facebook document dump

CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off Facebook’s quarterly earnings call by addressing the latest wave of coverage based on a trove of leaked internal documents on Monday. “Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that we are seeing a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company,” Zuckerberg said. “The […]
INTERNET
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Halyna Hutchins Tweet, ‘I Have Information That Will Lead To Hillary Clinton’s Arrest’?

An image shared on Instagram claims that before her death, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tweeted, “I have information that will lead to Hillary Clinton’s arrest.”. There is no evidence Hutchins sent the tweet. Fact Check:. The image of Hutchins supposedly tweeting about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has circulated in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea Pigs#Cdc#Free Press#New York Times
Rolling Stone

Twitter May Be Amping Conservative Accounts Because People Can’t Stop Dunking on Them

If it seems like you’re seeing more conservative than liberal politicians on your Twitter feed, it’s because you are. The company released a study last Thursday finding a “statistically significant difference favoring the political right wing,” when it comes to which tweets are amplified. There is nothing more sacred to any social media algorithm than engagement, which means a tweet from Ted Cruz is more likely to come across your timeline than one from Dick Durbin because Twitter thinks you’re more likely to engage with it. Research published by The Washington Post on Wednesday suggested this could be the case because conservative...
INTERNET
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
INTERNET
Washington Examiner

Health and education elites forced to confess error

Confessions of error are rare enough in woke America that they should be strictly construed against the speaker. Two such confessions — the legal term is "admissions against interest" — suddenly appeared last week. The first confession came in an Oct. 20 letter from Principal Deputy Director of the National...
HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account

A Maryland congressman announced Wednesday that he has deactivated his official congressional and campaign Facebook and Instagram accounts until their parent company and Congress make substantial reforms to protect children, health and democratic values. Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said his decision follows disturbing whistleblower reports about the company's own research revealing harm to democracy, the mental health of teens and the amplification of hate speech.In a news release, Ruppersberger cited a report in The Washington Post that Facebook’s algorithm at one time treated “angry” reactions as five times more valuable than “likes,” disproportionately promoting content that was likely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Frustrated worker’s email to Jeff Bezos may change way Amazon pays everyone

A new mother working for Amazon was so frustrated at being underpaid by the company, she emailed founder Jeff Bezos to complain, triggering an internal investigation.Her actions revealed that Amazon was systematically underpaying workers who were on leave and that there were major problems with the company’s payroll and human resources systems.The New York Times reports that Tara Jones, who works at an Amazon warehouse in Oklahoma, emailed Mr Bezos in 2020 after discovering she was being underpaid by $90 out of the $540 a month she was owed.Having recently given birth, Ms Jones emailed the company’s founder, and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy