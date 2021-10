Tiger Tennis traveled to Corsicana this evening to play Rockwall Heath in the Area Playoffs. The Tigers knew it was going to come down to wire potentially, and they came out ready to play. Coming out of doubles, the Tigers were down 3-4. Going into singles, both teams went back and forth trading matches, until the score was 9 all. The Tigers lost the deciding singles match which put the final overall match count at 9-10 in favor of Heath. This ends the Fall Tennis Season for the Tigers. They finished with a record of 14 and 7. Then played very well all season and look to continue their success in the Spring. Go Big Red!

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO