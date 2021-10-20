CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Retraction Note: Mechanically interlocked architecture aids an ultra-stiff and ultra-hard elastically bendable cocrystal

By Somnath Dey
 9 days ago

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-11657-0, published online 19 August 2019. The authors wish to retract this paper after they were notified about possible artefacts in their data. The authors re-analysed the face indexing on the crystal and agree that the longest dimension of the crystal is along the stacking direction parallel...

Nature.com

Light-driven oxygen evolution from water oxidation with immobilised TiO engineered for high performance

Calcination treatments in the range of 500"“900Â Â°C of TiO2 synthesised by the sol"“gel resulted in materials with variable physicochemical (i.e., optical, specific surface area, crystallite size and crystalline phase) and morphological properties. The photocatalytic performance of the prepared materials was evaluated in the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) following UV-LED irradiation of aqueous solutions containing iron ions as sacrificial electron acceptors. The highest activity for water oxidation was obtained with the photocatalyst thermally treated at 700Â Â°C (TiO2-700). Photocatalysts with larger anatase to rutile ratio of the crystalline phases and higher surface density of oxygen vacancies (defects) displayed the best performance in OER. The oxygen defects at the photocatalyst surface have proven to be responsible for the enhanced photoactivity, acting as important active adsorption sites for water oxidation. Seeking technological application, water oxidation was accomplished by immobilising the photocatalyst with the highest OER rate measured under the established batch conditions (TiO2-700). Experiments operating under continuous mode revealed a remarkable efficiency for oxygen production, exceeding 12% of the apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) at 384Â nm (UV-LED system) compared to the batch operation mode.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Redox status of cysteines does not alter functional properties of human dUTPase but the Y54C mutation involved in monogenic diabetes decreases protein stability

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98790-3, published online 28 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author OlivÃ©r Ozohanics which was incorrectly given as OlivÃ©r Ozahonics. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Normal & reversed spin mobility in a diradical by electron-vibration coupling

Ï€âˆ’conjugated radicals have great promise for use in organic spintronics, however, the mechanisms of spin relaxation and mobility related to radical structural flexibility remain unexplored. Here, we describe a dumbbell shape azobenzene diradical and correlate its solid-state flexibility with spin relaxation and mobility. We employ a combination of X-ray diffraction and Raman spectroscopy to determine the molecular changes with temperature. Heating leads to: i) a modulation of the spin distribution; and ii) a "normal" quinoidal â†’ aromatic transformation at low temperatures driven by the intramolecular rotational vibrations of the azobenzene core and a "reversed" aromatic â†’ quinoidal change at high temperatures activated by an azobenzene bicycle pedal motion amplified by anisotropic intermolecular interactions. Thermal excitation of these vibrational states modulates the diradical electronic and spin structures featuring vibronic coupling mechanisms that might be relevant for future design of high spin organic molecules with tunable magnetic properties for solid state spintronics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Subnanometer high-entropy alloy nanowires enable remarkable hydrogen oxidation catalysis

High-entropy alloys (HEAs) with unique physicochemical properties have attracted tremendous attention in many fields, yet the precise control on dimension and morphology at atomic level remains formidable challenges. Herein, we synthesize unique PtRuNiCoFeMo HEA subnanometer nanowires (SNWs) for alkaline hydrogen oxidation reaction (HOR). The mass and specific activities of HEA SNWs/CÂ reach 6.75"‰A mgPt+Ruâˆ’1 and 8.96"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, respectively, which are 2.8/2.6, 4.1/2.4, and 19.8/18.7 times higher than those of HEA NPs/C, commercial PtRu/C and Pt/C, respectively. It can even display enhanced resistance to CO poisoning during HOR in the presence of 1000 ppm CO. Density functional theory calculations reveal that the strong interactions between different metal sites in HEA SNWs can greatly regulate the binding strength of proton and hydroxyl, and therefore enhances the HOR activity. This work not only provides a viable synthetic route for the fabrication of Pt-based HEA subnano/nano materials, but also promotes the fundamental researches on catalysis and beyond.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Structural basis for high selectivity of a rice silicon channel Lsi1

Silicon (Si), the most abundant mineral element in the earth's crust, is taken up by plant roots in the form of silicic acid through Low silicon rice 1 (Lsi1). Lsi1 belongs to the Nodulin 26-like intrinsic protein subfamily in aquaporin and shows high selectivity for silicic acid. To uncover the structural basis for this high selectivity, here we show the crystal structure of the rice Lsi1 at a resolution of 1.8"‰Ã…. The structure reveals transmembrane helical orientations different from other aquaporins, characterized by a unique, widely opened, and hydrophilic selectivity filter (SF) composed of five residues. Our structural, functional, and theoretical investigations provide a solid structural basis for the Si uptake mechanism in plants, which will contribute to secure and sustainable rice production by manipulating Lsi1 selectivity for different metalloids.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Binding interaction of a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase with fluoranthene in Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1

Pseudomonas aeruginosa DN1 can efficiently utilize fluoranthene as its sole carbon source, and the initial reaction in the biodegradation process is catalyzed by a ring-hydroxylating dioxygenase (RHD). To clarify the binding interaction of RHD with fluoranthene in the strain DN1, the genes encoding alpha subunit (RS30940) and beta subunit (RS05115) of RHD were functionally characterized through multi-technique combination such as gene knockout and homology modeling as well as molecular docking analysis. The results showed that the mutants lacking the characteristic alpha subunit and/or beta subunit failed to degrade fluoranthene effectively. Based on the translated protein sequence and Ramachandran plot, 96.5% of the primary amino-acid sequences of the alpha subunit in the modeled structure of the RHD were in the permitted region, 2.3% in the allowed region, but 1.2% in the disallowed area. The catalytic mechanism mediated by key residues was proposed by the simulations of molecular docking, wherein the active site of alpha subunit constituted a triangle structure of the mononuclear iron atom and the two oxygen atoms coupled with the predicted catalytic ternary of His217-His222-Asp372 for the dihydroxylation reaction with fluoranthene. Those amino acid residues adjacent to fluoranthene were nonpolar groups, and the C7-C8 positions on the fluoranthene ring were estimated to be the best oxidation sites. The distance of C7-O and C8-O was 3.77Â Ã… and 3.04Â Ã… respectively, and both of them were parallel. The results of synchronous fluorescence and site-directed mutagenesis confirmed the roles of the predicted residues during catalysis. This binding interaction could enhance our understanding of the catalytic mechanism of RHDs and provide a solid foundation for further enzymatic modification.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-conventional octameric structure of C-phycocyanin

C-phycocyanin (CPC), a blue pigment protein, is an indispensable component of giant phycobilisomes, which are light-harvesting antenna complexes in cyanobacteria that transfer energy efficiently to photosystems I and II. X-ray crystallographic and electron microscopy (EM) analyses have revealed the structure of CPC to be a closed toroidal hexamer by assembling two trimers. In this study, the structural characterization of non-conventional octameric CPC is reported for the first time. Analyses of the crystal and cryogenic EM structures of the native CPC from filamentous thermophilic cyanobacterium Thermoleptolyngbya sp. O"“77 unexpectedly illustrated the coexistence of conventional hexamer and novel octamer. In addition, an unusual dimeric state, observed via analytical ultracentrifugation, was postulated to be a key intermediate structure in the assemble of the previously unobserved octamer. These observations provide new insights into the assembly processes of CPCs and the mechanism of energy transfer in the light-harvesting complexes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

PlantPathMarks (PPMdb): an interactive hub for pathways-based markers in plant genomes

Over the past decade, the problem of finding an efficient gene-targeting marker set or signature for plant trait characterization has remained challenging. Many databases focusing on pathway mining have been released with one major deficiency, as they lack to develop marker sets that target only genes controlling a specific pathway or certain biological process. Herein, we present the PlantPathMarks database (PPMdb) as a comprehensive, web-based, user-friendly, and interactive hub for pathway-based markers in plant genomes. Based on our newly developed pathway gene set mining approach, two novel pathway-based marker systems called pathway gene-targeted markers (PGTMs) and pathway microsatellite-targeted markers (PMTMs) were developed as a novel class of annotation-based markers. In the PPMdb database, 2,690,742 pathway-based markers reflecting 9,894 marker panels were developed across 82 plant genomes. The markers include 691,555 PGTMs and 1,999,187 PMTMs. Across these genomes, 165,378 enzyme-coding genes were mapped against 126 KEGG reference pathway maps. PPMdb is furnished with three interactive visualization tools (Map Browse, JBrowse and Species Comparison) to visualize, map, and compare the developed markers over their KEGG reference pathway maps. All the stored marker panels can be freely downloaded. PPMdb promises to create a radical shift in the paradigm of the area of molecular marker research. The use of PPMdb as a mega-tool represents an impediment for non-bioinformatician plant scientists and breeders. PPMdb is freely available at http://ppmdb.easyomics.org.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-wetting triphase photocatalysis for effective and selective removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds in air

Photocatalytic air purification is widely regarded as a promising technology, but it calls for more efficient photocatalytic materials and systems. Here we report a strategy to introduce an in-situ water (self-wetting) layer on WO3 by coating hygroscopic periodic acid (PA) to dramatically enhance the photocatalytic removal of hydrophilic volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in air. In ambient air, water vapor is condensed on WO3 to make a unique tri-phasic (air/water/WO3) system. The in-situ formed water layer selectively concentrates hydrophilic VOCs. PA plays the multiple roles as a water-layer inducer, a surface-complexing ligand enhancing visible light absorption, and a strong electron acceptor. Under visible light, the photogenerated electrons are rapidly scavenged by periodate to produce more "¢OH. PA/WO3 exhibits excellent photocatalytic activity for acetaldehyde degradation with an apparent quantum efficiency of 64.3% at 460"‰nm, which is the highest value ever reported. Other hydrophilic VOCs like formaldehyde that are readily dissolved into the in-situ water layer on WO3 are also rapidly degraded, whereas hydrophobic VOCs remain intact during photocatalysis due to the "water barrier effect". PA/WO3 successfully demonstrated an excellent capacity for degrading hydrophilic VOCs selectively in wide-range concentrations (0.5âˆ’700 ppmv).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Computing secure key rates for quantum cryptography with untrusted devices

Device-independent quantum key distribution (DIQKD) provides the strongest form of secure key exchange, using only the input"“output statistics of the devices to achieve information-theoretic security. Although the basic security principles of DIQKD are now well understood, it remains a technical challenge to derive reliable and robust security bounds for advanced DIQKD protocols that go beyond the previous results based on violations of the CHSH inequality. In this work, we present a framework based on semidefinite programming that gives reliable lower bounds on the asymptotic secret key rate of any QKD protocol using untrusted devices. In particular, our method can in principle be utilized to find achievable secret key rates for any DIQKD protocol, based on the full input"“output probability distribution or any choice of Bell inequality. Our method also extends to other DI cryptographic tasks.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Giant charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet via spin-orbit coupling

Converting charge current into spin current via the spin Hall effect enables efficient manipulation of magnetization by electrical current. However, its geometrical restriction is a serious obstacle to device applications because it prevents switching of perpendicular magnetization in the absence of an external field. To resolve this issue, ferromagnetic materials have attracted attentions because their time reversal asymmetry induces magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion that removes this restriction. Here, we achieved a large enhancement of magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion by clarifying its mechanism. Through layer thickness dependence of the conversion efficiency, we revealed a coexistence of interfacial and bulk contributions to the magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion. Moreover, the interfacial contribution to charge-to-spin conversion is found to be dominant and can be controlled via interfacial band engineering. The efficiency of charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet was found to be an order larger than that of other materials with reduced symmetry.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Investigation of the effects of pretreatment on the elemental composition of ash derived from selected Nigerian lignocellulosic biomass

Lignocellulosic biomass is an important source of renewable energy and a potential replacement for fossil fuels. In this work, the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) method was used to analyze the elemental composition of raw and pretreated lignocellulosic biomass of cassava peels, corn cobs, rice husks, sugarcane bagasse, yam peels, and mixtures of cassava peels and yam peels, corn cobs and rice husks and all five biomass samples combined. The influence of particle size on elemental properties was investigated by screening the selected biomass into two size fractions, of an average of 300 and 435Â Âµm, respectively. The total concentration of Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ca, Ti, Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Cu, Zn, Sn, Ni, Br, Mo, Ba, Hg, and Pb were determined for each of the biomass samples before and after the different pretreatments adopted in this study. From the results of the analysis, there was a significant reduction in the concentration of calcium in all the analyzed biomass after the alkaline pretreatment with rice husks biomass having the lowest concentration of 66Â ppm after the alkaline pretreatment. The sulfur content of the acid pretreated biomass increased considerably which is likely due to the sulfuric acid used for the acid pretreatment. The fact that a mixture of biomass feedstock affects the properties of the biomass after pretreatment was validated in the mixed biomass of cassava peels and yam peels biomass as an example. The concentration of Mg in the mixed biomass was 1441Â ppm but was 200Â ppm and 353Â ppm in individual cassava peels and yam peels respectively. The results of this study demonstrated that pretreated mixtures of biomass have varied elemental compositions, which could be an important factor affecting downstream processes, especially if a hybrid feedstock is used in a large-scale application.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

