Music

Beyonce’s new fringe just took us right back to 2003

By Hanna Ibraheem
Cosmopolitan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s it, fringes are the hair trend of the season. Recently, we’ve seen Zendaya sport the perfect eyebrow-skimming fringe. Then there was Shay Mitchell’s wispy side fringe, Bella Hadid’s birthday 90s supermodel fringe and Megan Fox debuting the shortest fringe we’ve ever seen. And that was all just in the last...

