Kansas State

🎥Moran: Dems' IRS proposal threatens privacy, security of Kan. banks

 8 days ago
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran Tuesday spoke during a press conference on the Democrats’ proposal to expand the scope of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS),...

Royals86
7d ago

Totally agree, the Democratic Party wants to collect the data on all accounts as well as every transaction over $600 so they can calculate a tax on every transaction over $600. And you thought they would only tax the rich! What about the mileage tax they want to charge everyone? This would amount to government overreach and taxing everyone, again. Inflation and lack of goods are a tax. When you have limited supplies the prices go up. Thank a Democratic representative for these “hidden taxes” the next time you see one.

Kansas lawmaker Russ Jennings dies from cancer at 66

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state Rep. Russ Jennings has died. House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. on Wednesday announced that sixty-six-year-old Jennings, a Lakin Republican, died from cancer on Wednesday morning. Ryckman said he learned of the death from Jennings’ family. Jennings was elected to the Legislature in 2012. He...
After widespread breaches, feds amp up rules for protecting your data

The Federal Trade Commission today announced a newly updated rule that strengthens the data security safeguards that financial institutions are required to put in place to protect their customers’ financial information. In recent years, widespread data breaches and cyberattacks have resulted in significant harms to consumers, including monetary loss, identity theft, and other forms of financial distress. The FTC’s updated Safeguards Rule requires non-banking financial institutions, such as mortgage brokers, motor vehicle dealers, and payday lenders, to develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive security system to keep their customers’ information safe.
Report: At least 59,000 meat workers caught COVID, 269 died

KANSAS CITY (AP) — At least 59,000 meatpacking workers caught COVID-19 and 269 workers died when the virus tore through the industry last year, which is significantly more than previously thought, according to a new U.S. House report released Wednesday. The meatpacking industry was one of the early epicenters of...
Saline County still seeking election workers

With the November general election looming, Saline County is still in need of election workers. Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss told Salina Post that she will be having an election worker training session on Saturday for those interested in helping with next Tuesday's election. According to the Saline County Election...
Court battle: Missouri medical weed money seized by Dickinson Co. deputies

WICHITA (AP) — A cash management company has asked a federal court to return nearly $166,000 in proceeds seized in Kansas from sales at Missouri medical marijuana stores. Dickinson County sheriff’s deputies seized the money in May after stopping a driver for Empyreal Logistics as she was taking the proceeds to Colorado. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri and Colorado, which also allows recreational use. Marijuana use is illegal in Kansas.
FTC: Pitching a deceptive money-making scheme? Feds will target you

The Federal Trade Commission is putting more than 1,100 businesses that pitch money-making ventures on notice that if they deceive or mislead consumers about potential earnings, the FTC won’t hesitate to use its authority to target them with large civil penalties. As the pandemic has left many people in dire...
Hostage families to Biden: 'Bring our fellow Americans home'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas told President Joe Biden in a letter this week that they questioned his administration’s commitment to bringing their loved ones home. In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the family members complained that...
Report: Cigarette sales up in US for first time in 20 years

Amount spent on cigarette advertising increased from $7.62B in 2019 to $7.84B in 2020. The number of cigarettes that the largest cigarette companies in the United States sold to wholesalers and retailers nationwide increased from 202.9 billion in 2019 to 203.7 billion in 2020, according to the most recent Federal Trade Commission Cigarette Report. This represents the first time annual cigarette sales have increased in 20 years.
