CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

HARRIET THE SPY Series Gets a Trailer and Premiere Date on Apple TV+

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ announced that they will be premiering the first half of Harriet the Spy the series with five episodes on November 19, and the second half will be released...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Hawkeye’ Two Episode Premiere, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Trailer, ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Renewed, ‘Candy Coated Christmas’ Premiere Date, ‘Blindspotting’ Renewed, ‘Conjuring Kesha’ Ordered and More!

Disney+’s Hawkeye is set to premiere November 24. The Marvel series will kick off with two episodes which will run through December 22. The streamer also revealed a new promo for the series which gives a first glimpse at Linda Cardellini’s character from the films, Laura Barton. Paramount+’s Mayor of...
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

Hear Courtney Barnett's Feisty Theme Song for 'Harriet the Spy'

Courtney Barnett has penned the theme song for upcoming Apple TV+ series Harriet the Spy. The track, a punky two-minute number called “Smile Real Nice,” will appear over the credits of the new animation adaptation of the children’s story. “I don’t wanna be/You don’t wanna be/We don’t wanna be told...
MUSIC
PennLive.com

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ TV series premiere, episode 1-4 (10/14/21): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is back. This time around it’s a TV series. Here’s how you can the new horror show. Described as a “mortality thriller” by The Hollywood Reporter, the original came in the form of a novel by Lois Duncan in 1973. The cult classic horror flick came in 1997, and alongside “Scream” the film series brought a resurgence to slashers, adding late ‘90s nuance and “meta-level” self-awareness to the genre’s tropes.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thenerdstash.com

Catwoman: Hunted Gets New Trailer And Release Date

DC has revealed the first trailer for Catwoman: Hunted, a new animated film “with an anime twist” starring Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Vacation) as the famous feline anti-hero and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Lego Movie 2) as Batwoman. You can check out the Catwoman: Hunted trailer and a synopsis for the film down below:
MOVIES
94.5 PST

‘Peacemaker’ Teaser Announces Series Premiere Date on HBO Max

Spinning out of the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad comes Peacemaker, a solo series for the unhinged Captain America knockoff played by John Cena. Set after the events of Gunn’s Suicide Squad, the HBO Max show will follow Peacemaker as he accepts a new assignment to stave off a well-deserved prison sentence.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

New Peacemaker Trailer Features A Bald Eagle Hug And January Premiere Date

John Cena's Peacemaker is getting his own series, which you hopefully already know, and during DC FanDome, the upcoming HBO Max series got a brand-new teaser trailer and a January 13 premiere date. If you love bald eagles giving hugs in suburban garages--or riding shotgun in muscle cars--or people in...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Harlem’ Premiere Date, ‘The Game’ Trailer, ‘The Great Soul Food Cook-Off’ Announced, Premiere Date for ‘Selling Sunset’, ‘Sandition’ Return Date, ‘F Is For Family’ Premiere Date and More!

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming new comedy series Harlem is set to premiere on the streamer December 3. The series follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams. The series stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers,Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler LePley.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lacey Chabert
Person
Kimberly Brooks
Person
Grey Griffin
Person
Bumper Robinson
Person
Charlie Schlatter
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Louise Fitzhugh
film-book.com

THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR (2021) TV Mini-series Trailer: Psychiatrist Paul Rudd changes then Takes Over Will Ferrell’s Life [Apple TV+]

Apple TV+‘s The Shrink Next Door (2021) TV mini-series trailer has been released. The Shrink Next Door trailer stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Casey Wilson, Kathryn Hahn, Gable Swanlund, Richard Aaron Anderson, Sarayu Blue, Kesia Brooke, Bob Glouberman, Allan Wasserman, Mathew Trent Hunnicutt, and Amir Talai. Crew. Jesse Peretz and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tennessee Tribune

Comedy Series ‘Acapulco’ To Premiere On Apple TV+

Those who liked the movie “How to Be a Latin Lover” may want to tune in to Apple TV+’s upcoming “Acapulco” series. It is inspired by the comedy film starring Eugenio Derbez, one of the top Mexican commodities in Hollywood, who doubles as actor and filmmaker. The new streaming show, executive produced and starring Derbez, premieres on Oct. 8.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Control Z Premiere Dates and Cast of – The Upcoming Teen Drama Series!!

“Control Z” is an upcoming Mexican web television series that Carlos Quintanilla did beautifully create and develop. Also, viewers will be happy to know that the story plot and characters will be amazing to watch on screen. It will be an exciting watch for all the viewers but the series will prove to be fascinating for teenagers mostly. Read the article to know more details about the upcoming series “Control Z”.
TV SERIES
FOX 2

Ominous trailer for Ozark’s final season drops with premiere date

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Netflix has announced the premiere date for the fourth and final season of Ozark. Part one will hit the internet on January 21, 2022. The final season is split into two parts. People Magazine says that each season has seven episodes. The show is set in Missouri and stars Jason Bateman […]
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harriet The Spy#Animated Series
Morning Sun

Apple TV+ drama series exploits alien ‘Invasion’

“Invasion” has the potential to be a lesson in geography and a travelogue with aliens. As extraterrestrials attempt a global land-grab, the 10-part Apple TV+ drama tracks the fallout for individuals across continents. Among those whose stories are told: A rural American sheriff (Sam Neill), a U.S soldier (Shamier Anderson) stationed in the Middle East, and a Japanese aerospace technician (Shioli Kutsuna). The creators include Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” and “Deadpool” films) and David Weil (“Hunters”). Three episodes will be released Friday, with new episodes out weekly.
TV SERIES
NME

Irvine Welsh’s first TV series ‘Crime’ gets gritty first-look trailer

Irvine Welsh’s upcoming TV series Crime has released its first trailer. The new show, which will stream on BritBox from next month, marks the Trainspotting author’s first show for TV, and is adapted from his own 2008 novel of the same name. The fast-paced trailer introduces us to Detective Inspector...
TV SERIES
tvweb.com

The Afterparty Trailer Brings a Murder Mystery Comedy Series to Apple TV+

With all the new streaming services fighting for subscriptions and content, the ones who really benefit are the consumers. ﻿Apple TV+ has spent a lot of money of actors, writers and marketing to try and take their piece of the steaming pie. The latest show The Afterparty looks to bring over some new viewers as a brand new trailer just dropped. ﻿Here is the teaser for the murder-mystery comedy series ﻿before it makes its January 2022 debut. ﻿
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

Harlem: Amazon Sets Premiere Date for New Comedy Series

Harlem is coming to Amazon Prime Video in December and the streaming service has released photos for the new comedy series. Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler LePley. From Tracy Oliver, the TV show follows four best friends living in Harlem, New York. Amazon revealed more...
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

‘The Girl in the Woods’ premieres on Peacock: How to watch, release date, trailer

A mysterious door in the middle of the woods is the starting point for Peacock’s new original series. “The Girl in the Woods” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Oct. 21. The fantasy series is about Carrie, a teen tasked with guarding a door in the middle of the woods to keep the horrors that lie beyond it from escaping. The wooded area is home to a “cult-like colony,” according to Peacock, and Carrie is an active part of the colony when she is joined by two new friends, Nolan and Tasha.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy