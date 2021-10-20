HARRIET THE SPY Series Gets a Trailer and Premiere Date on Apple TV+

“Invasion” has the potential to be a lesson in geography and a travelogue with aliens. As extraterrestrials attempt a global land-grab, the 10-part Apple TV+ drama tracks the fallout for individuals across continents. Among those whose stories are told: A rural American sheriff (Sam Neill), a U.S soldier (Shamier Anderson) stationed in the Middle East, and a Japanese aerospace technician (Shioli Kutsuna). The creators include Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” and “Deadpool” films) and David Weil (“Hunters”). Three episodes will be released Friday, with new episodes out weekly.
