Tesla is accredited as the second-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has long been a dedicated crypto proponent and has expressed its support to the digital asset in many ways. The company had recently asserted its long-term belief in crypto and has said that they firmly believe in the potential of digital assets as an investment and an excellent liquid alternative to cash. Tesla had previously been accepting Bitcoin payments for its electric cars but had shelved the said feature later on after being met with heavy criticism. Tesla was accused of supporting crypto despite knowing that Bitcoin mining is negative for environmental growth and development.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO