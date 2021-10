FC Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, who is also being chased by Serie A club AC Milan. Lingard is set to be out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 campaign and has not signed an extension yet with Manchester United. He will be allowed to negotiate with foreign clubs from Jan. 1. He is ready to move out of the U.K. as he is planning his career’s next step, reported ESPN.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 DAYS AGO