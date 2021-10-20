CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter to the editor: Don't vote for Jane Timken

Cover picture for the articleJane Timken is without a doubt someone who should be a viable candidate for Ohio senator. Yet, her allegiance to...

Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Don’t be fooled this election; stick with the known candidates

This phrase dates to the 1500s when it indeed referred to a pig sold in a bag (poke), when dishonest sellers would place a cat in the bag instead of a piglet. In the mining economy of the American West, Summit County being a perfect example, gold panning miners would fill up small bags (pokes) with gold dust. When the bag was full, they would take it to town for it to be weighed to collect cash or credit based on the weight. Dishonest miners would hide a chunk of lead (a pig) in the bag to increase the weight and thus the value of the poke. The moral of this story is don’t trust unknown scammers. Be diligent. Examine the goods carefully lest you be fooled.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Lexington Herald-Leader

Letters to the Editor: Voting rights. McConnell’s ‘cheap’ leadership. Switching parties.

As an American, the right to vote stands as one of the most basic rights of our democracy. The Freedom to Vote Act sets national standards for us to safely and freely cast our ballots, ensuring every vote is counted so we can elect candidates who will truly represent us. Our senator, Mitch McConnell, wants to stand in the way of passing this bill. He wants to limit our right to fair and free elections by using the outdated filibuster. Extremist state lawmakers across the country want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote — especially for people of color. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections. I call on our Sens. Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell to protect our most basic right as citizens and support the Freedom to Vote Act.
LEXINGTON, KY
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Vote Kate Hudnut off school board this November

The Summit Daily News’ nonpartisan election forum made it very clear that we need a change in the current school board. I feel confident that most of the candidates running for our school board have the best interest of our children in mind, except for one. Kate Hudnut answered her questions with the arrogance of a school board president who has achieved greatness in her time on the board. But sadly that is not the case.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
State
Ohio State
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Join me in voting Johanna Kuglar for Summit school board

Ballots are due soon, and I hope you will join me in voting Johanna Kuglar for Summit School District Board of Education. Kuglar is the right choice for the school board because she is invested in our children, the schools and our community. As a 14-year resident of Summit County with three children of her own in the district, she understands the needs of our community. Kuglar is extremely driven and motivated as well as compassionate and empathetic. Kuglar will always do what is right, and she will use that justness to guide her work, all while being transparent and forthcoming with her intentions.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Times-Republican

Don’t forget to vote

We are all bearing witness to the new laws limiting access to voting options, to the ongoing practice of gerrymandering manipulating our electoral districts, and to the endless allegations of fraudulent elections. These events affect us all, and it is easy to become discouraged about the act of voting. Many times I have heard people question whether their vote even counts anymore. At times, I have asked myself this question. I always come up with the same answer: the one surefire way to guarantee that my vote doesn’t count is to not cast it. With local elections being held on Nov. 2 and midterm elections coming up in 2022, we have two more opportunities to exercise our right to vote, a right that carries with it the responsibility to participate. Staying informed about changes in the voting laws, familiarizing ourselves with the issues and the candidates, and letting our voices be heard in our communities and at the ballot box go a long way toward fulfilling that responsibility, as does making sure we are registered to vote. You can find instructions on how to register and print a Voter Registration Application at elections.marshallcountyia.gov. If you have questions about how to register or your registration status, direct your calls to the Marshall County Auditor’s Office, at 641-754-6323. We are the people. Now is the time.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Vote for Teresa VanNatta for Hockinson School Board

I am writing to encourage you to support Hockinson School Board candidate Teresa VanNatta. Our school board needs a woman like Teresa. She is a successful Hockinson business owner (Hockinson Market), an experienced educator, and an active community-builder in our small district. Her positions on issues come from a place of kindness, sound educational principles and rational thought. Our school board needs someone who will work diligently to unite our community for the good of every student, rather than play into the divisiveness and reactionary decisions our district — along with so many others — has been plagued with in recent months. If you are a Hockinson resident, please vote for Teresa VanNatta for Hockinson School Board Position 1 by Nov. 2.
HOCKINSON, WA
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Follow Education Association’s recommendation when voting

If these past couple of years of pandemic and racial reckoning have shown Summit County anything, it is the imperative for our institutions to evolve and support a more resilient, more equitable future. With the November election, voters have the opportunity to accelerate existing efforts at Summit School District by choosing applicants who bring much-needed diversity and expertise to the board.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Jane Timken
Donald Trump
mediaite.com

‘They Used Their Power to Screw Pelosi’: Geraldo Rivera Calls House Progressives ‘Petty’ for Opposing Infrastructure Bill Vote

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Thursday that House progressives opposing a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are being “petty” and trying to screw over Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Progressive Democrats have been demanding the bipartisan infrastructure package be linked to the Build Back Better spending bill they’ve been negotiating...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Republicans
Washington Post

Joe Manchin just handed Trump a potent issue for 2024

Paid family leave is out of the Democrats’ Build Back Better legislation. The man most responsible is Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who claimed the massive and sprawling reconciliation package was “not the place” to enact such a sweeping policy change. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Liz Cheney A ‘Karen’ And You Know What Happened Next

Twitter users accused Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of projection after she called Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) a “Karen.”. Cheney on Thursday slammed Fox News and Tucker Carlson for his upcoming specials on the U.S. Capitol riot. A trailer for the show includes a claim that the Donald Trump-incited violence on Jan. 6 was a “false flag.” Cheney tagged Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch and the network’s CEO Suzanne Scott in her post.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Republican Party
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
Senate
Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

