CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan Deliver Acoustic ‘Buy Dirt’ Music Video [Watch]

By Billy Dukes
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan share a few words of wisdom during an acoustic performance of "Buy Dirt." The song from Davis' Buy Dirt EP is currently a Top 20 radio hit, but this new video illustrates how the lyrics hit on a smaller scale. Fans see and hear...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Carrie Underwood “Drinking Alone” [Music Video, BTS, Lyrics]

Country music star Carrie Underwood's "Drinking Alone" music video tells the story of heartbreak and reaching out to someone else feeling the same way. Check it out here!. Country music superstar Carrie Underwood‘s latest single “Drinking Alone” serves as the fourth single from her Cry Pretty album. This song is mature, relatable, and shows another side of the singer-songwriter. This song won the CMT Music Video of the Year award on October 21, 2020.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Jenkins
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Cma Awards#Airplay#Lifetime Davis#Home State
country1037fm.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan Stops To Assist A Stranded Mom

Over the weekend (10/24), Luke Bryan stopped on a Tennesse road to help a mom and her kids change a flat tire, and the mom took to Instagram to share her story of the country superstar coming to her aid. Courtney Potts posted a video of Luke changing her tire...
CELEBRITIES
kizn.com

Mom Shocked When Luke Bryan Pulled Over To Change Her Tire [WATCH]

So, we should all know how to change a tire. Something I admittedly probably couldn’t do—those lug nuts are hard to remove. But, if someone is going to pull over and change your tire, it’d be pretty awesome if they were famous. Just ask Courtney Potts. The mom of two...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nowdecatur.com

Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Ronnie Dunn, Jake Owen & Jake Worthington Are Craving Some Old-School Country With Latest ‘Hixtape’ Track, “Jonesin'”

Jonesin’ for some ol’ George Jones. Ronnie Dunn, Jake Owen and Jake Worthington dropped their latest release from Hardy’s upcoming Hixtape Vol. 2, and this one finds them in a honky tonk throwing some old-school country on the jukebox. “Well, I’m jonesin’ for some Jones Got a hankerin’ for some Hank Gonna two step ‘cross the dance floor With a little lightning in my drink And I’m out here for a good time Just tryin’ to find some love I’m […] The post Ronnie Dunn, Jake Owen & Jake Worthington Are Craving Some Old-School Country With Latest ‘Hixtape’ Track, “Jonesin'” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Variety

Ashley McBryde Shares (Minnie) Pearls of Wisdom About Her Grand Ole Opry Rituals

This is part of a series of articles commemorating the Grand Ole Opry’s 5000th weekly broadcast, which takes place Saturday, Oct. 30 on WSM and Circle TV, live from Nashville’s Opry House. If there’s anything you could bet on in country music, it’s that Ashley McBryde is a future Grand Ole Opry member… and probably, much further down the line, a Country Hall of Famer, too. But she hasn’t been at it for that long, in the historical scheme of things. Ask her if she remembers her first Opry appearance, and it pops out immediately: “Absolutely! June 16th, 2017. We did...
MUSIC
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy